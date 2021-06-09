“I lost my baby in a fall and they sentenced me to prison”: Sara Rogel, the woman who spent 10 years in prison accused of abortion

Sara Rogel was about to finish high school when she was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In October 2012, the young Salvadoran woman, then 18 years old, she was arrested and convicted of “aggravated homicide” after an abortion that she claims was due to a fall.

“It was an accident that turned my life around. I loved my baby and because of a fall I ended up in jail, “he said Tuesday at a press conference after his release.

After serving almost 10 years in a women’s prison, the Justice of El Salvador decided to commute Rogel’s sentence last January and, after several hearings and judicial processes, a judge decreed his conditional release at the end of May.

“It was very difficult because I realized so many things already in prison. For me they stole my dreams, so much of being able to know where my daughter was until I finished my studies, of being away from my parents, that I had never separated from them, or from my brothers… ”, he said.

Your case is not the only one.

According to Agrupación Ciudadana, an NGO that advocates for the decriminalization of abortion in El Salvador, another 16 women are currently in the country’s jails for similar cases.

The Central American nation, a conservative and predominantly Catholic society, does not provide exceptions for the termination of pregnancy, even when rape occurs or when the mother’s life is at risk.

This has led to dozens of women, mainly from poor areas, having been imprisoned over the years for the death of their fetuses in cases in which they claim to have suffered miscarriages.

For many in the Central American country, the arrival to the government of President Nayib Bukele, who promised to reform the nation’s most stagnant structures, was a hope that things could also change in this area.

But any modification on abortion must first pass through Congress, which has not contemplated its discussion after Bukele reached an absolute majority.

The case of Sara Rogel

Rogel says she never expected her pregnancy to lead to the worst nightmare of her life.

“I loved my baby. I had everything a mother wanted, to have a baby, who was about to accompany me, “she says.

However, she assures that one day, already eight months pregnant, she slipped while walking through her house, located in a rural area of ​​the department of Cuscatlán, in the center of the country.

“I fell, was unconscious and when I woke up I was in the hospital. I didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know anything about my daughter, nobody told me anything about what was happening with me, ”she recalls.

Rogel was released Monday from the women’s prison where she was held. (Photo: .)

He says that for a couple of days he lived in uncertainty: the doctors only told him that he should not move because he had lost a lot of blood.

According to feminist groups, when women arrive at hospitals in El Salvador with symptoms of having lost a pregnancy, doctors often call the police even before starting treatment.

“When I reacted I was already deprived of liberty, without knowing what was happening with my parents, what was happening with her (with the baby she had lost),” she recalls.

The lost time

Now, after almost a decade in a women’s prison, the young woman looks back and believes that what happened ended the aspirations of her youth.

“I was just finishing my studies. I wanted to do a degree in nursing and, unfortunately, this accident happened to me ”, she laments.

He says that the period in jail was very difficult: “I longed to go home, to be with my parents, with my family.”

Rogel now seeks to make visible the situation of other women who continue to serve El Salvador in prison for having an abortion. (Photo: .)

Despite everything, she thinks she managed to get ahead, but admits that the pain of what happened to her continues to haunt her.

“It was something very painful for me because I never thought that I was going to lose my daughter in one fell swoop and, worst of all, that I was behind bars for so many years when I had nothing to do with it,” he says.

For her, her mission now is to make visible the situation of women who continue in the prisons of El Salvador for reasons similar to hers.

“Today here I am asking for justice to be done with my other colleagues who have been imprisoned. Because just as I suffered that damage, there are many people behind those bars with many years. And I want justice to be done with them too, “he said.

Feminist groups in El Salvador denounce that the total criminalization of abortion affects mainly the poorest and most vulnerable women in the country, who then have to face judicial processes in which, they say, there are irregularities and lack of due process guarantees.

In recent years, actions by women’s defense groups in El Salvador have achieved the liberation of at least 50 women convicted of having an abortion.

In 2020, Cindy Erazo was released after six years in jail after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated murder, following an obstetric emergency during her eighth month of pregnancy.

And in 2019, Evelyn Hernández, who had also been sentenced to 30 years in jail after her baby was found dead in the bathroom where she gave birth before passing out, was released after nearly three years in prison.

