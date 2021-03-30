“I looked very good at CSD, I thought it was for a longer time”

Irene Lozano acknowledged that she thought she would be “longer” as president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), a position in which he had come “at great speed to know the sport very well” and which he has left to be part of the candidacy of Angel Gabilondo for the elections to the Community of Madrid, but with “the path marked” for his successor, Jose Manuel Franco.

“The truth is that I did think it was for longer, the normal thing is that it was for more years, but they have been 14 very intense months for better and for worse, in which the pandemic has accelerated everything and in which I feel that We have done an important job at a difficult time and we have taken the sport forward, “Lozano said in ‘El Partidazo’ on the COPE network.

The leader, who will resign from her post this Tuesday, confessed that she was comfortable in her position. “I looked very good, I had come to know the sector very well very quickly, but politics is like that, we have not decided that there would be elections and when you are in politics you are for what is needed, “said the Madrilenian, who pointed out that the” idea “of the PSM with its inclusion in Ángel Gabilondo’s list is to” present a team that the day after the elections may be governing with management experience. “

Regarding his successor, José Manuel Franco, he made it clear that “he will do great and it will accelerate pending projects. “” He has been twice on the Council and we have been in contact talking about the Government’s sports policies. There is already a lot of work that leaves the path marked and that will help him a lot, “he said.

Franco’s challenges

In this sense, Lozano recalled that they have “designed the Spanish sports model for the next ten years” and that they will also have a budget of 300 million for the next three years. “There is a line drawn because the work has been very important and in the CSD there are top professionals,” he remarked.

Politics does not believe that his decision will harm Spanish sport for being so close to the Olympic Games and Paralympics because “most of the work for Tokyo is done.” “Upon returning from confinement, one of the first things we designed in the face of another possible confinement was the ‘Prepared for Tokyo’ plan and maintaining the ADO scholarships in difficult times,” he explained.

“The rest of the work is done. I do not think about politics in individual terms but rather it is a collective project and the person who succeeds me will continue with the same policies and with the things that remain pending, but in the case of the Olympic Games and There are not many Paralympics, honestly, “Lozano settled.

On not choosing a sports profile to succeed her, she admitted that “There are great managers in the world of sports”, but he reiterated that it was “important to ensure the continuity of the project.” “The athletes are not going to notice the changes in the main lines. The draft of the Sports Law is finished and now it is already in the Ministry, and a process that as far as I know will be fast,” he said.

Irene Lozano did not hide that “surely” she has done something wrong, but that it was difficult for her to “think of one in particular”, and she was grateful because The league make “a public statement” to thank him. “With all our differences, which are known, we have worked for the good of Spanish sport,” he admitted, also ruling out discomfort because it could have leaked from the RFEF that there could be an audience in the final of the Copa del Rey this Saturday and called it a “misunderstanding.”

Asked about the return of the public to the stadiums, she indicated that the decision will be made by the CSD, but in consultation with the Ministry of Health and that we must “wait for Easter to happen.” “And if it evolves well, from there the situation can be analyzed and considered, but I also don’t think we should think about the fatalism that the fourth wave is coming to us,” he stressed.

Finally, Lozano considered the professionalization of women’s football as one of the works of which “proudest” it was, that Marcelo’s ‘getaway’ to Valencia “cannot blur what the athletes have done” and that, despite the words of Eufemiano Fuentes, he has seen in Spanish sports “a firm commitment in the fight against doping” .