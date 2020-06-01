Smartphone cameras are a very important point for many users to consider. It is a fact that photo cameras have stayed at home considering that everyone has a mobile phone in their pocket and they are increasing in capacity. In the highest ranges we find the best options on the market and this is where the firm Vivo wants to stand out with when presenting its Vivo X50 and its stabilized camera.

A terminal with its own image stabilizer

Vivo is one of the firms in the smartphone sector that innovates the most year after year, especially in functionalities. A few years ago we saw your fingerprint sensor terminal under the screen and the attempt to have a device that uses 100% of the screen without even putting frames on it. But in his last Vivo X50 wanted to make a leap in quality in the photographic section with a curious and useful feature.

Let’s start by talking a little bit about the terminal, or terminals because it has X50 Pro and X50 Pro + version. What unites them is the 32 MPX front camera which stays on one of the sides of the screen, which is 6.56-inch AMOLED at 90Hz refresh rate (120HZ on Pro +) and fingerprint sensor on the screen as it could not be otherwise.

The standard version has a 45 + 8 + 8 + 13 MPX quad sensor divided into main lens, telephoto, wide angle and depth sensor. It has a great optimization in its stability, but this is where the versions of the Vivo X50 Pro and Pro + stand out. The reason lies in its gimbal type physical stabilizer module. As you can see in the video, the sensor is mounted on a structure that allows it to move to always maintain image stability naturally, without software fixes. The distribution is exactly the same in both cases and they share with the normal version the numbers that we have seen previously, except that in the Pro + model the central lens has 50 MPX.

Three models, all three with 5G

And we come to the guts of the Vivo X50 family. What do they have in common? 8GB RAM configuration and 128 or 256GB memory. There are hardly any changes in the battery 4,200 mAh to 4,315 mAh with 33W fast charge, something that increases to 44W on the Pro +. Although you won’t notice much of a difference because all three models are 5G, the processors are the latest on the market. From standard edition to the highest we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G up to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 of the Pro +.

Pricing and availability

Still don’t know when The Vivo X50 family will arrive in Europe with its gimbal stabilizer, but what it does know are the prices. For starters, el Vivo X50 will cost about 441 euros to change and its Pro version about 540 euros. The Pro + is still a mystery that we will clear later.