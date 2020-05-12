In an interview with CNN in Spanish, the former president also assured that he is “the best president that Mexico has ever had.”

Vicente Fox, former president of Mexico, asserted that he lives up to date and hardly has money to eat.

“Right now I hardly have anything to eatI have not stolen a penny from anyone. I have made my heritage with work, yes with an inheritance that my father left us with nine brothers. I have worked since I was six, seven years old. Here there is no wealth or hidden money, “said the PAN.

In an interview with Camilo Egaña for CNN en Español, Fox Quezada even said: “All the money that I have earned, with conferences that I have given, that I got to collect up to 200 thousand dollars. I donated every penny of that money to the foundations, they are at Centro Fox, Vamos México. ”

The Guanajuato also denied acts of corruption and illicit enrichment during his term.

He assured that he does not trust the figures released by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the coronavirus pandemic, while criticizing the management of the health crisis.

I have been the best president that Mexico has had: VFQ

He also assured that “he has been the best president than Mexico” by extending the coverage of the extinct Seguro Popular from 55 to 95%, as well as by reducing poverty significantly during his term.

“Not only a good president, but the best president Mexico has ever had and there are the facts and the concrete achievements of each one of them, extending the Health System from 55 to 95% the coverage of the Popular Insurance, having reduced poverty in an important way recognized by international institutions and by the figures in Mexico ” , said.

Regarding freedom of expression, Fox Quezada pointed out that during his presidential term he was deeply respected and pointed out that it was the “first government that did not censor. Journalists opined, criticized what they had to criticize. Sometimes correctly, sometimes not. But they had all freedom. Now they are being scolded or punished, “he said.

I don’t know