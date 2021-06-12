“I live each game as if it were the last, and I try to enjoy it”

06/12/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Pau Gasol returns to a final of the Endesa League 20 years later. At that time he was a kid who pointed to star manners, and who left his mark to win overthat League that later catapulted him to the NBA.

Now, With all his path traveled and two NBA rings, he can close the victorious cycle with another Endesa League, in his full maturity and seeing the end of his career with serenity. Now help Barça to win the League after their brilliant semifinal

“That final brings me good memories & rdquor ;, explains Pau, in an interview with ACB, in the hours before the start of the final. “We won the series 3-0, we won at Raimundo Saporta. They are always good memories, ”says the 40-year-old center veteran.

A different season

Recognize the special circumstances of the season and how the team has had to adapt. “These play-offs have been express. We have all had to adapt to a different reality. Now, each game has much more importance than a play-off to five. That is why it is important to start, well and very important to win this first game & rdquor ;, he said.

He assures that he has great respect for Madrid. “They have a great team despite the casualties they carry. They have shown a winning character, quality players so we will have to do a good job in defense, take care of the details, and love more than your rival & rdquor;

“In the end, it’s about going for it & rdquor ;, commented the one from Sant Boi, who seems to enjoy every minute extra that his career grants him. & rdquor; I have lived it for a long time and my personal life as If I had played my last game, and I try to enjoy it. I have worked hard to be here after two years and happy with my performance and my physical condition, wanting to enjoy & rdquor; He said.

“I try to do my best as long as I am on the track., and happy that my production has been high & rdquor ;, concluded the star, who in these few months, has already made history in the paly-off of the Endesa League.