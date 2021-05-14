“I like to go to mass because there I do squats for free”

Laughter and good humor were the protagonists of this Thursday’s appointment in First dates between Idoia and Mario: “Every three minutes we have a laugh of one thing or another. A very funny dinner,” said the Madrilenian.

The first to arrive at Cuatro’s restaurant was Mario, who surprised Carlos Sobera with his hair color: “I dyed it white and now it’s chicken yellow. It was because of a bet on a video on my YouTube channel of rap battles”.

“Age is weighing on me, with 29 years old I have to wake up, that with 30 or 40 years I look the same, being a single with a house and that’s it. You have to put the batteries and find love, “commented the youtuber.

His date was Idoia, a young woman from Barcelona living in Madrid: “I wanted to change of scene because, even if you leave your parents’ house, they are still in the same town or city, I want freedom and I have put 600 kilometers away“, assured the pastry chef.

After meeting at the restaurant bar, they went to the table to have dinner and get to know each other a little more, where They commented on their work, their love past and other curiosities that made Mario become more and more captivated by his date.

Mario and Idoia, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

“I really like visiting churches because they are very beautiful. One day I went to one that is next to the Prado Museum and I felt something, like a lot of peace. But not with God, but what peace of mind!“Idoia stated.

And he added that “I want to go to mass with 25 years, who had only been to weddings in my entire life, so that they tell me to get up and sit down, it is that they are free squats that you do!“.

After the surprising confession of the pastry chef, Mario did want to have a second date with the Barcelona woman: “I have had a great time, I have laughed a lot and I have connected with her.”

Idoia, for her part, did not want to meet him again as a couple: “I have been missing something, attraction, fire, but I have had a great time. It feels very bad to tell you.”

Mario and Idoia, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET