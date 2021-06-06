06/06/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

The Spanish Paula Badosa is back in the news at Roland Garros months after her name resonated in the knockout stages of the Parisian clay, since this Sunday she achieved a higher milestone and qualified for the quarterfinals.

“I’ve always dreamed, I like to dream big, work every day thinking that I can be in the final rounds of the Grand Slam. Now I just have to keep working and dreaming, “said the world number 35 shortly after defeating the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, 2019 finalist.

A victory full of special things. Because it places him higher than ever in a Grand Slam, the kind of tournaments the 23-year-old wants to go far. But also because it opens the doors to new challenges.

How to reach the semifinals, something she will achieve if she defeats the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, 85 in the ranking, another unexpected at this stage of the competition, the first of her nationality to reach so high in a big one.

“She is a very tough player, she likes the land a lot, she feels comfortable. I know her well, we coincide in juniors, I will have to be very prepared if I want to win,” said the Spanish.

Badosa recognized the specialness of the victory achieved in her first match played on the court Suzanne Lenglen, the second in importance of the complex, which made him leave “with the nerves to the surface”.

Compliments to your coach

He highlighted the special relationship he maintains with his coach, Javier Martí, whom he blamed for improving his game in recent months.

“I think the reason is that he understands me well, because we have had similar trajectories. When he was young they compared him to Nadal and me to Sharapova. At 18 it is difficult to manage those expectations and he understands me a lot and helps me manage it, “he said.

With 17 victories on clay, where he has only lost two games, Badosa becomes one of the possible surprises for the final victory.

That balance made her arrive with high expectations at Roland Garros, which has required psychological work to avoid being overcome. “If I control it, it is thanks to my coach, because he understands me one hundred percent. That he has experienced something similar is important for him to understand you better,” he said.

The key to the job is to keep it “simple.” “When you have high expectations, your head goes beyond what you owe. It is the work that Javi is doing, spectacularly well, day by day, game by game, point by point, even on days when I don’t have a game. Grand Slam there are always nerves, and we try to improve every day a little, “he said.

So many times throughout the game his gaze turns to that of his coach in the stands. No more is needed, just that their eyes meet.

“I look for security in his eyes. When there are games with pressure, the person who knows you best is your coach. I look for the look and it gives me security, we have worked on the mental part and just looking at it calms me down, it clears me up a bit. They are tricks, we have a very good connection and that reassures me a lot, “he said.