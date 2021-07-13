“I like the idea of ​​trying new things”

The Formula 1 premieres in the British GP This weekend a new Grand Prix format with many changes already known for months, which this Monday again surprised the fans of the ‘Great Circus’ by the revolution that it will raise in the schedule of the Grand Prix program. This experiment will be performed for the first time in Silverstone, but it is scheduled to be repeated in Italy (Monza, September 11) and Brazil (Interlagos, November 6). All this, with the aim of making the three days of the Grand Prix more exciting in order to increase the number of fans of this sport.

With the new format, F1 greatly delays its weekend program. In Europe, at a regular Grand Prix, the action starts in the morning, around 11.30. But in this test, the engines will turn on much later. Proof of this is what we will see at Silverstone, where the schedule for the first free practice on Friday will be from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm (2.30 pm in England). This first session, of only one hour, will be the only one that the teams will have to make set-up changes in their cars for the rest of the weekend, since when it ends, the cars will enter the parc fermé. This should add excitement and uncertainty to a date in which Friday will already be decisive. At 19.00 the usual classification will be played, advancing it one day. In this case, its format will be the same as always (Q1, Q2 and Q3) but the result will serve to order the grid not for the decisive event on Sunday, but for the great novelty: the short race on Saturday.

On Saturday, the drivers will have one more hour of free practice (FP2), but without being able to modify their cars, and again, taking to the track at a later time than usual (from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.). Subsequently, the F1 cars will not hit the tarmac until from 5.30pm to 6.00pm they compete in the long-awaited qualifying race. The winner of the sprint race will get 3 points, the 2nd will get 2 and the 3rd will win 1 point. But the most important thing will be the order in which this race finishes on Saturday, as it will determine the positions of the starting grid for Sunday’s race. For this reason, and due to the fact that it is only about 100 kilometers long, it is officially called the ‘qualifying sprint race’.

The GP is still the highlight

But no matter how much change there may be, Sunday will continue to be the highlight, with the celebration of the usual race, the one that really matters, where the current points system will be maintained, with 25 for the winner and one extra for the fastest lap. . From this experiment, F1 will have to draw conclusions to decide whether to introduce this format definitively, with possible modifications, already in all races next year, or if, on the contrary, it bets on other ideas

The Asturian Fernando Alonso at an Alpine event in Barcelona, ​​he spoke and got ‘wet’ about these qualifying races:

“I like the idea of ​​changing things and trying new things, a different weekend format that may bring some surprises. We are going to see how it goes at Silverstone, and surely some retouching will come out. Even F1 says it, that it is a test, a test, and surely that in the two that they want to do later there will be adjustments ”, said the Oviedo. It should be clarified that F1 will study how it goes at Silverstone and some changes could be made in the other two GPs in which this format will be used, in Monza and Brazil. F1 wants to draw conclusions and study whether to modify this experimental format and implement it definitively for all the 2022 GPs to replace the usual current format.

The double world champion also highlighted that “what I see the most room for improvement, but we must also see it, is the chrono (classification, which in this new experimental format will be done on Friday and will serve to order the grid for the short qualifying race of the Saturday). Because we still have an hour on Friday (of free practice) and then a Q1, Q2 and Q3 format like the current one, and it will be very difficult for me to change the order we have every weekend. There is nothing new there. The fastest will start first on Saturday, in that race without pit stops, more or less it will be the way it starts, because the fastest will already start in front and if everything goes well they will finish in front … and then Sunday arrives. So I think the format of Friday’s time trial should be rethought ”.