“Dancing is ageless. It has no moments, it has no condition … Because you don’t dance with your feet, you dance with your heart” (Anonymous).

Those of my time (from the middle of the 20th century) like the “seized” dance, although the most modern ones like the “loose” dance, that is, “without seizing”. For this reason, I am excited by Sergio Dalma’s music when he intones that of “Dancing together”: “Dancing from afar is not dancing / It is like being dancing alone / You dancing in your volcano / And two meters from you… Dancing stuck like a fire / Holding each other without ever separating / Your body from my body / Dancing together is dancing / Just as the sea dances / With the dolphins / Heart with heart / In one room, two dancers / Hugging both of us… Dancing together is dancing ” Also, fans debate between soccer with a ball, or without a ball. Although the trends are gaining adherents and over time some lean to one side or the other. Now a stage has started where statistical data against possession soccer is appearing as if it were going out of fashion. Although it is still too early for that assertion, the “World Cup Russia 2018” is insufficient for us to ensure that transfer to a new gaming culture. The Spanish League, the season following the World Cups, Alberto Lambea assured in October 2018 that 44.44% of the victories were accompanied by greater possession, the lowest figure since these statistical data were collected (Season 2008/2009). Eight league games and 79 games had played. Indeed, I agree with the journalist’s statement: “Having the ball, the hallmark of Spanish football that dominated the world only eight years ago, is now almost countercultural.” But I don’t think the pendulum is going the other way, honestly.

But the big question to be solved right now is associated with the “Covid-19” pandemic. The director of the field hospital at IFEMA, Antonio Zapatero, a doctor and former athlete, recalls that “You have to go little by little, it seems that by doing tests they try to cure soccer players, by doing it once is enough. A coronavirus infection can leave a footballer in the dry dock for 2 or 3 months. ” (…) “A footballer who has been confined, 90% or 95% will test negative and are likely to be infected… It seems risky to play soccer this summer, let’s see how things evolve. The information we have available is that the majority of the population is prone to becoming infected. ” (…) “You have to go with a mask and you can’t play football with a mask … if a player tests positive, you have to isolate the player, the team and the coaching staff.” Given the practical situation of the “de-escalation”, the President of the Government already announced on May 24 that the Spanish League, starting on June 8, will restart with predetermined guidelines that alleviate the pandemic risk that the competition itself would produce: Stadiums without public, maximum five changes per team in three rounds, hugs prohibited in achieving goals, of course the game is played without masks, etc. And the Professional Soccer League has already analyzed the schedules of the matches, the days and the television broadcasts. Having practical fixations in German football that has been running for two weeks now.

All in all, Paco Jémez has left us his version of the game: “There is a tendency for many teams to do without the ball more. It is true that whoever has the least possession has the least risks… if every time the ball comes to my defense I send it to the opposite field, it will be far from my goal ”. Until now we were saying the opposite, having the ball owing better … and then I will attack. Specifically, Leganés-Barcelona match, September 26, 2018, victory for those of Butarque (2-1) and with the least possession in recent times. Since they were promoted, of the 33 victories achieved, there were 31 games with lost possession. Sevilla around this time was the leader with an average of 49.11%. (Opta data). With very good judgment, Paco Jémez, a coach whom I have criticized many times because he seemed unaware of the results and the minimum classification objectives, assures: “Possession must be accompanied by a progression, finishing plays and a definition in attack and good defense. You have to take it no more and no less for what it is: a part of the game ”. Adding nuances: “It seems that now the teams that have the ball are the fools of the film. How many years has Real Madrid been without linking four unmarked games? And is the fault the possession? No, the point is that he is not correct in the goal. It is a problem of definition ”.

Honestly, this article listens to situations that others take for granted. “In 2012, a“ Champions ”match between Celtic and Barça set a record number. The Glasgow team won 2-1 with just 16.4% possession. It is the extreme case that having the ball is not a guarantee of anything ”. For this reason, Pochettino allows himself the comment: “In Argentina there was always the Menotti-Bilardo debate, the two won with different paths… Soccer is so beautiful and rich that any path can lead to success. The important thing is that the coach transmits what he feels. No one owns a style or the truth, in football history everything is reinvented and comes back, like bell bottoms or skinny pants ”. That is the question. We must move away from unique thinking and find formulas to play, sometimes with the ball and sometimes without it. Without demerit for any taste or established criteria. Whether you are playing with people who like to hold dance or enjoy more with loose dance.

In (As, 03/21/2020, Marcos Ruiz) they interviewed Fabio Capello, a veteran coach who observes soccer with great solvency and pragmatism, also suffering the days without soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Analyzing the current situation of Real Madrid: “If there is a renewal of the squad, it is with signings that make the difference.” (…) “I always follow Spanish teams. It was a surprise to see Atlético win against Liverpool. Simeone raised a great match. Nothing can be blamed on him. I liked your party so much, I could only do it. Because he has the best goalkeeper, Oblak. ” (…) “Regarding Real Madrid, I would not know how to say, at times he has problems, at times he plays very well… You need leaders on the field. The team must have a benchmark, someone to follow who transmits the desire to win. I had Raul, Hierro, Redondo … They always wanted … And now Cristiano is not there, I always as a television commentator said: “If you want to beat Madrid you have to score at least two goals. Because you knew that Cristiano put a safe one. And the same with Barça and Messi, huh? ”. (…) It must be done (Renovación del Madrid), but with care. You have to sign players who make the differences. Because when you wear the Madrid or Barça shirt it is a shirt that weighs. And if you don’t have a lot of quality, you can’t do it, you get lost … You have to sign young people and go little by little with them, take care of them. You cannot give him responsibility now. Ramos said it before City: “It is a game for men, children, aside.” Fabio Capello was asked: “Were you surprised that Zidane returned to the bench? – “You always have to take risks, there you see the men … I wish you all the luck”.

At my own risk I continue singing Sergio Dalma: “Dancing from afar is not dancing / It is like being dancing alone / You dancing in your volcano / And two meters from you… Dancing glued to fire / Embraced in time without ever separating / Your body in my body / Dancing together is dancing / Just as the sea dances / With the dolphins / Heart with heart / In one room, two dancers / Hugging both of you … Dancing together is dancing … ”The future of the teams is in the youth, but it must rest on the consolidated foundations of the veterans who have given it body in recent years, those who created culture and feel the colors in a more solid way than a newly incorporated young man, he just thinks of At that time fulfill your individual commitments.

It remains to be seen if the rest of the competition to be played in June (from the 11th) and July will cause more injuries than usual, if the clubs will return part of the fees charged to their members, if the players with contracts up to 30 of June 2020 will automatically expand their contractual relationships, if the teams will lower the set of emoluments of their players, if in turn they will also lower the prices of tickets and cards for fans and partners, if as a consequence of the drop in transfers there will be more ups and downs in the teams, if the next League will start at the end of August or September 2020 with fewer vacations than usual, if the “Champions League” will culminate in a “play off” that tries to concentrate the pending matches and in a single Stadium, etc. Precisely, in two months, the players will try their best to ensure continuity in their teams or migrate to other places.

Because the technical secretariats have to take advantage of these times in order to plan the new competitive Leagues. Whatever the accumulated exception to a competition “broken” by a global pandemic will be an accepted adaptation to which we must adhere without major frights. Trying to collaborate with the leaders because nothing is written, nothing pointed out, nothing certain until the effective sanitary treatments are available or the corresponding vaccines are developed for the benefit of all. It is what we have to dance at the moment because in the game of now we will not be allowed to hold each other, hug, kiss or celebrate goals to keep our distance. No dancing together …