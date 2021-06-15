06/15/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

Legendary Italian winger Roberto Donadoni, winner of three Champions League with AC Milan, has given an interview for the Diario Olé in which he has compared some of the great players in history, both in the past and in the present. Donadoni spoke about Maradona, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

To open the interview, the former Milan faced one of the biggest debates in Argentine football: Diego Armando Maradona or Leo Messi? A debate in which he did not want to enter. “I love Messi and I love Maradona. I don’t like to make comparisons between the twoJust like I don’t like to make comparisons between Maradona and Pelé. “

However, Donadoni considered that the comparison between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo was justified, since they have met at the same time, so he did not show any bluntness at the time of confessing who his favorite is. “I like Messi more than Cristiano, because technically he is a different player. When I watch a game, Messi impresses me more. Although Cristiano scores a lot of goals, I think Messi makes a bigger difference on the pitch. “