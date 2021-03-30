“I like everything”, Demi Lovato reveals her surprising preferences | INSTAGRAM

It all happened recently during an interview on the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” where the successful singer and American actress Demi Lovato was sincere by speaking openly and without fear of being judged about her sexuality and described herself as panse * ual.

During the conversation, she stated and explained that she is attracted to both male and female people alike, that’s right, it left everyone perplexed by revealing that she likes men as well as women and “anything in between,” she mentioned. .

In the aforementioned interview, Lovato revealed that she is not sure if it is that she will end up with a woman or man or if she will one day have a child, she also said she was proud to belong to the LGBT community.

“If I am panse * ual, I really like everything, “said Demi, even confessed just the moment she really found out that she was physically attracted to women, in fact, at that time she was just a child, a situation that made her truly feel embarrassed, ashamed.

However, declaring himself this way has not been easy at all, because in the face of professing Christianity he has had to face the position in which his religion does not see him well.

In this way he confessed: “I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas As a Christian, that is very frowned upon. Any attraction I ever had to a woman at a young age, I turned off even before I allowed myself to process what I was feeling, ”he recalled.

In this sense, the singer explained that now she is more open and that perhaps her love is found in a woman “I don’t know. I am so fluid now and part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closed”, he claimed.

“I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a boy, so I can’t really imagine even getting pregnant,” commented the famous.

Before the statement, the interviewer asked if she was a pansexual woman, likewise, Demi Lovato’s response was forceful, since she assured that she is pansexual and that she loves being part of the LGBT community: “Yes, pans3xual. -I like- everything, really- I’m part of the ‘alphabet mob’ and I’m proud, “said Demi Lovato.

On the other hand, the 28-year-old singer also spoke about her future and expressed her desire to adopt children, “Right now I want to safely adopt children because I don’t know if I’m going to end up with a boy, so I can’t really imagine not even get pregnant, ”she said.

Nothing stops Demi from talking about her life anymore, because in her documentary “Dancing With The Devil,” which was released on YouTube last week, she has revealed everything from her relationships to past addictions to drugs.

In case you are not familiar with the subject, we will tell you that the origin of the term “pans3xual” is found in the concept of panse * ualism, developed by Sigmund Freud at the beginning of the 20th century.

The father of psychoanalysis used this word to refer to the fact that all human actions are derived from sexual instincts, at present, the term mentioned is used to describe an attraction, whether sexual or sentimental, centered on the qualities of the people, regardless of gender identity.

Likewise, it is explained that the aforementioned attraction is not limited only to the sexual field, as it also refers to affective or romantic relationships.