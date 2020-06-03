Sebastián Sosa participated this Tuesday in the interviews of TNT Sports through Instagram Live and gave an account of his situation. He referred to the change of city of his club Morelia to Mazatlan, indicated that he could change equipment in this pass market and stated that he would like to return to Mouth.

“With all this commotion with our club and the possibility that I have to leave now with total freedom, we have handled certain possibilities that arose. I am waiting to see what happens. I still have a year ahead with Morelia, but I also have the possibility to leave now. I have in my hand the chance to decide, “explained the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

In this sense, he told what are his chances. “My representative told me about two or three Mexican clubs and also the possibility of returning to Argentine football. I told him to let me know if there is a more specific offer,” he added. bland.

For his part, the goalkeeper recalled his time at the “Xeneize” (between 2011 and 2012) and spoke of his good relationship with Juan roman riquelme. “TO Roman We know him, he says what he feels and does not go around. It’s black or white, there are no grays with it, ha, “he said.

And there he expressed his desire to return. “Until a month ago we talked to Román. We wondered how each one is. In the last message I let him know that maybe my situation may interest him. I wish I could have that rematch, it would be very nice. I would like to go back , I had little flavor because I did not become the starting goalkeeper, the owner was Orion. I got that thorn. My pace was short, but very intense that year, “he said.

Anyway, he did not rule out returning to Rosario Central or Velez, the other two Argentine clubs where he was. “I would return to Central, of course. I went there with my family and they treated us very well, we fought for very important things. Without hesitation, I would return to the teams I was on. We were always happy where we had to be “, he completed.

