Despite the short passage through the Sao Paulo, coach Juan Carlos Osorio is still very much remembered by the São Paulo fans. The Colombian, who was in charge of the Morumbi club for four months during 2015, talked about the difficulty in leaving Atlético Nacional, a club that was an idol, to be coach of Tricolor, and said that he left the club with sadness and missing.

“I left São Paulo with longing and sadness. I left (Atlético) Nacional because it was Brazil, otherwise I wouldn’t have gone. When I left Nacional, we had lost the final of the Copa Sudamericana, against River Plate. I was in debt and I knew that the squad was used to playing finals. We had played nine and won seven. I thought: ‘Nacional will win the next Libertadores’. Then I missed Nacional, to go to São Paulo. I went to Mexico, I missed the club very much. We were in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and I didn’t want to leave, so it was very difficult “, he reported in an interview to Espn.

Juan Carlos Osorio led São Paulo for four months in 2015

Osorio left São Paulo after 28 matches after receiving an invitation to lead the Mexico team and due to the political crisis that Tricolor faced in 2015. The dismantling of the São Paulo squad was one of the main factors that culminated in the coach’s departure .

“When the directors of São Paulo were in Medellín, I showed them all of the club’s matches on my television, and the commitment was that no player would leave. When I saw them, Souza, Denílson, Rafael Tolói and many others left in four months. Being in Brazil, I begged the cast to remain, we could be champions. But they sold many and the team was weakened “, he said.

While commanding São Paulo, Osorio achieved 12 wins, 7 draws and suffered 9 losses, a 51% advantage. The 58-year-old, who is now at Atlético Nacional again, said he has three career goals, one of which is his return to Brazil.

“I have three goals: to train the Colombian national team, go to Europe and, finally, return to Brazil”, concluded Juan Carlos Osorio.

