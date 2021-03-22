“I left my mother crying on her knees on the floor”

In chapter 1 of the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, broadcast by Telecinco this Sunday night, Rocío Carrasco recounts the beginnings of her relationship with her now ex-husband, Antonio David Flores, and recalls the distrust that this awakened in his parents, Pedro Carrasco and Rocío Jurado, from the beginning.

Specifically, Rocío Carrasco tells in the documentary that her mother begged him not to leave home when he turned 18, despite which he decided to move on with the relationship

“On the day I turn 18 I commit the clumsiness of leaving the course and I took a plane and went to Barcelona, ​​and I committed the fatality of leaving my mother crying on the ground: ‘Don’t go, you’ll regret it, it’s going to be her downfall’ … I left her kneeling on the floor, crying, and I left “, recalls Rocío, who qualifies this decision as one of the worst of her life.

“Is one of the things I regret the most in life, of having done that to him like that, “he says.

“My father – he continues – told me: ‘it’s going to ruin your life and you’re going to come back with a belly because it’s what he wants. ‘

“They were not wrong neither of the two, “he concludes.

Rocío Jurado’s daughter went from having everything to having nothing at all: “I went to a house with two civil guards, the owner of the house, him and me. I didn’t have a job there, or anything “, remember.

Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David Flores met in 1995, when he was still practicing as a Civil Guard. On March 31, 1996, after a year of living together and with the opposition of the family de Rocío, the couple contracted ecclesiastical marriage. That same year they have their first daughter, Rocío, and two years later the second, David, is born.