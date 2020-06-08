Casey Stoner, two-time MotoGP world champion, has signaled without naming Marc Márquez as the culprit of his departure from Honda, a team he returned to as a test driver after retiring in 2012. “I tried Honda, but the young promise did not want me close,” says the Australian.

Champion of the MotoGP world in 2007 and 2011 and one of the best riders of the 21st century, Casey Stoner abandoned motorcycle racing in 2012 and there are legions of fans who have missed him all these years on the grid because he left too soon, just 27 years old.

The former Australian rider has taken stock on GPOne about his MotoGP career and about what could have been his career the years following his retirement. And he did not forget to leave a little story without citing his great heir at Repsol Honda, Marc Márquez.

“Without a doubt, he would have fought for the championship, although I don’t know if he would have won another one”, answers Casey Stoner when asked what would have happened if he had continued or returned to MotoGP with Marc Márquez already in the category, something that he recognizes that he was it crossed his head: «I had a small desire to return, but not necessarily to run. I liked the practices and having that bit of pressure to put everything in its place, I enjoyed it. Racing wasn’t my favorite part, there’s a lot of pressureSo when I left it was a release, I was relieved and I don’t miss that, just working with a team.

An awkward tester

Casey Stoner left the MotoGP competition but decided to be a test driver. First at Honda, where he coincided with Marc a year and a half. And remembering it, leave this message: «I tried Honda at first, but the young promise did not want me close».

Then he returned to Ducati, where he was until 2018: «I left, I felt that I could not give them what they needed. Sometimes pilots don’t understand some things, they see the data, they think it’s the right direction, and they don’t always discuss it with other pilots. It was a constant struggle to make them change the right things to progress«.

“To be honest, I would like to participate more in MotoGP“Stoner admits, but not to run. And the Australian explains it: «I think I still have a lot to give to our sport and that it could help in some aspects by giving a different vision. I’m not saying I will come and fix everything, but I know what you have to do to win ».