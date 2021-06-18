06/18/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza declared, after being eliminated by the French Alizé cornet In the quarterfinals of the Berlin tournament despite having a match point that, although it is difficult to “have a good feeling on grass”, she left satisfied with her game and with the feeling of “having given everything”.

“I leave with the feeling of having given everything. The result weighs in the end but you give everything to win. I have had my chance, I have had a match ball, but she has played very well, “said Muguruza.

In addition, the Spanish tennis player praised the performance of the French tennis player: “I was surprised by her level on grass, we had never played on this surface. She has been very solid, I have played well at times and others not.

“She’s a player who lets me play and, well, maybe I should have been smarter because I made too many mistakes,” he added.

Referring to the grass surface, the 2017 Wimbledon winner acknowledged that “having a good feeling on this surface is always difficult.” However, he considered that his presence at the Berlin tournament “has been a good preparation for Wimbledon”, which will begin on June 28.