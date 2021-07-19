“I leave with a smile because I gave it my all; it has been a very good week “

Jon rahm He thus valued his final day in the mixed zone with shared third place: “Well, what am I going to say? it has been a great tournament. Golf has been played very well. I think the main part of my game that could have been a little better is putting. Not that I’m asking to make every putt, but I really struggled to make a few that slipped by millimeters. I only got a long one, the one on the 15th hole, even the eagle on the 14th was two meters long. It’s not that I want to put all of them in, but one that gives you a little encouragement helps ”.

He paused and concluded with “it’s tough when you play how well I’ve played the first eleven holes from tee to green and you don’t see anything come in. They are things that hurt because so close and just fell or came out at the end. But it was a very good performance. I played really great all week. Too bad I’ll finish just below. Yeah … I’m still going to smile because I gave it my all. I finished really strong and gave myself the best chance I could. “

Rahm leaves Sandwich recovering the world No. 1, he had to finish in the top fifteen and ahead of Dustin Johnson, something that he achieved since the American concluded in a shared eighth place, with a total of 273 strokes.

Barrika’s was # 1 for the first time on July 19, 2020, after winning the Memorial Tournament. The last time he was at the top of the rankings was on June 20, 2021, when he won the US Open, his first ‘big’. This Monday he will reappear in the world rankings again at the top.

“I am asking myself a lot. We will improve. What motivates me to be number one in the world is that I know I can improve. That’s what makes me smile. In theory, I am still the best player in the world and I could still improve more. The year is not over. There is much to play for. Let’s see if we can add to the Spanish medal table in a couple of weeks. We have the Fedex, the Ryder. We have a lot left, ”said Rahm, who is preparing to participate in the Tokyo Olympics in a few days.