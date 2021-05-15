The host Pilar Rubio has presented this week his second swimwear collection designed by her for Selmark, five swimsuits designed for all female bodies. “The motto of the collection is ‘It suits you, you feel better’ and it is quite a declaration of intentions. I am looking forward to seeing you all with one of the five swimsuits this year!”, Rubio said in a publication of Instagram in which he wore one of his designs during the presentation of your collection.

However, the also collaborator of El Hormiguero has surprised her followers on social networks by showing a little known facet her. “This is the skirt I was sewing Sunday to match my swimsuit “, the presenter wrote next to the image in which she wears one of her swimsuits perfectly matched with a patterned skirt.

As Rubio revealed in an interview on ABC, the seam it has been one of the skills he has inherited from his mother. “I learned to sew when I was six years old because my mother is a dressmaker and I grew up with a machine in my hands,” he said.

Although she admits that she is not a “professional”, she does know how to defend herself in the guild: “I know how to do my laundry and if I have any questions, then I call my mother, “he added.

Days ago, Pilar Rubio published a video where she was seen very concentrated with her sewing machine and the skirt that she later wore at the presentation of her new collection.

“I’m finishing the look I’m going to wear. So today play evening sewing“, he explained on Instagram.

Regarding her new bathroom collection, Pilar Rubio has indicated that he devised it “during confinement and with a lot of contact with the factory to which I have not been able to travel due to the pandemic. ”

The presenter, immersed in many professional projects that she combines with her family life in the care of her four children, has recently overcome the Covid with her husband, soccer player Sergio Ramos.

“It has been two weeks of confinement and what I did was organize myself to continue working from home. I was directing El Hormiguero and focused on my next projects. I assure you that I have not been bored, “he said.