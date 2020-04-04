Planet Wrestling interviews Drew McIntyre

The contender for the world championship WWE against Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania 36Drew McIntyre, has had the opportunity to speak to the media during the international press conference of WWE more recent. Drew He has covered various topics throughout the conference, from his path to WrestleMania 36 up to your opinion on the independent circuit. Our team of Wrestling planet could have spent a few minutes with Drew at the conference and has talked about his experience in FCW.

We leave you with the words of Drew:

Planet Wrestling: Hi Drew, how are you?

Drew McIntyre: Great, thanks.

PW: I would like to ask you about OVW. Former WWE superstar Wade Barrett mentioned during his recent interview his years of training with Sheamus and you, what can you tell us about your OVW experience?

Drew: OVW It was the first place in America that we went Wade Barrett and me. Really, Sheamus He was first at FCW, who signed at almost the same time. So we were in Kentucky, I came from Scotland, but my six months there before leaving and moving with Wade to FCW they were very good. There I was able to work against “the bad guys”, I could get in the ring and do a couple of things, make promos on the microphone … A week later I received a call to tell me that I was going to move, that I was going to be on the road. I debuted in Smackdown and I was already moving around America. I think I was one of the fastest to develop and it sounds really crazy. And then I realized that selling on American television was very different from what I thought compared to Europe. I was able to work with guys like William Regal or Bradshaw when I was moving from one place to another, and the latter was making his return especially. I was able to learn a lot from him. Also, Wade had the opportunity to work with Paul Burchill to improve in the ring, and in general FCW in Tampa is where I really started to learn a lot of things.

PW: Thank you very much for your time, Drew.

Audio of the interview:

