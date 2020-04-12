The singer surprised wearing a radical makeover, this time with hair above her shoulders, fringe and in black.

After cutting her long hair to appear as a judge during the last season of TV La Voz ’on TV Azteca, Danna Paola Surprise your fans again with a new look change, this time with shoulder length hair, fringe and in black.

Through her Instagram stories, the singer released her new image, which will be seen in a new project. And it is that, apparently, the singer has known how to take advantage of very well the days of isolation, in which she has also dedicated herself to working on what could be her next musical release.

Although the beautiful protagonist of the series ‘Elite‘He admitted that his radical change is only about a wig, and that it is not his natural hair, the videos in which he appears with this new image have caused a furor among his followers, who have been in charge of reproducing his charming appearance in various profiles of this same social network.

“Well, even if you do not believe it, they will soon know why I am in this makeup, this wig and everything else. We just finished something very cool that excites me a lot and I know you are going to like it a lot“Is what he commented with his more than 22 million followers in one of the videos that was recorded around 1 in the morning this Sunday.

Later and without revealing more details of the surprise she is preparing, the interpreter of “Sodio” was shown with the same look singing along with a group of friends in what seems to be a fun party during the quarantine.

.