Fernando Alonso He has participated in an Instagram live with the official account of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Asturian pilot He assured that it is already clear what his destination will be, but the public will have to wait since he has not yet revealed it.

When questioned about his future and a possible return to Formula 1, Fernando Alonso was clear: “It is a question that I have been answering since 2018.” “I wanted to experience something different, like the WEC, Daytona or the Dakar, and I also wanted to give up Formula 1 a bit and its ecosystem ”, added the Spanish pilot.

“I always said that the new Formula 1 rules could make me hungry again, but now the new rules have been pushed back to 2022. I know what I am going to do next year, I hope to announce it soon », added a Fernando Alonso which still does not close the door on his return to the cars.

With these statements Fernando Alonso hints that he will return to Formula 1, but the delay of the new rules could also postpone his return for another year. Still, he acknowledges that he will continue to run stress tests. “Hypecars seem like a great project and so do LMDhs. There are many things for the future that can boost resistance. I don’t know when, but I’ll be there again », explained the Asturian.

In addition, he reviewed his time at Le Mans. «I always wanted to race here, but my experience with Toyota and the two victories surpassed everything. When you have the adrenaline and passion of Le Mans, your career is short. You want to run even more hours, it was a fantastic experience ”, declared Fernando Alonso.

Finally, the Asturian compared WEC with Formula 1, where the first big difference he believes is “driving”. “Formula 1 revolves around performance, you have to try to make everything perfect lap after lap. In resistance it is about having a good balance », assured Fernando Alonso.