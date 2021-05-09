“I know this defeat will be useful.”

The Italian Matteo berrettini He was disappointed by the defeat but tried to find the positive side after losing this Sunday to the German Alexander Zverev at the end of Mutua Madrid Open tennis.

“I do not regret anything. I left everything. I played well. Not incredible, but well. The opponent also influenced that I could not do my best tennis. It hurts now but I know that this defeat will be useful,” said the Roman tennis player.

The transalpine, tenth in the world, was on the doorstep of the greatest achievement in his career but positively summarizes what he experienced in the Madrid Masters 1000.

“In any case, it has been an incredible feeling and I am proud of myself and the work I have done in the last months and in my career. I am upset that I lost but it is important for my tennis and for my level,” Berrettini said.

“I am disappointed. I was able to break his serve in the third set but Zverev played very well. I returned serves that were going to 220. I felt that in the first set I was not doing my best tennis. I improved at the beginning of the second and I could not break and the third was a tough fight, “analyzed the Italian.