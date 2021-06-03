“I know of absolutely no evidence to support that claim.”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, assured this Thursday that the perimeter closures in the region “the only thing they have caused is an increase in contagion.”

“So as long as it is not mandatory, what we are not going to go is against the interests of the citizens. This Government will have to manage, as it knows how to do, to impose and overwhelm ”, he stressed at a ceremony in Madrid.

Shortly after, Saúl Ares, a scientist at the CSIC’s National Center for Biotechnology, responded to the leader of the PP on Twitter: “As a scientist, I feel like my obligation to point out that I know of absolutely no evidence that supports Díaz Ayuso’s claim.

The expert has stressed that he does not say that it is true or false, but does not know what data the president is based on.

Ayuso has reiterated that his Government will not abide by the measures against the coronavirus agreed within the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, which he has called “political imposition” and “not health”.

“As long as it is not mandatory, what we are not going to go is against the interests of the citizens. This Government will have to manage, as it knows how to do, to manage and overwhelm ”, he stated.

Ayuso has defended that it is not a question of “rebellion” on his part because “rebellion means going against the established norms and this norm is not mandatory and cannot be imposed for various reasons.”

Thus, he has emphasized that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, “is using the pandemic to hide the tax increase, the rise in electricity and above all to get money in a shameful way.” In his opinion, “t …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.