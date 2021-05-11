“I know I will be the best man on May 22” – José Ramírez

In order to PHOTOS from Camp

Ramírez Training, Click HERE

(Courtesy: Top Rank)

LAS VEGAS – The countdown has begun and the WBC and WBO junior welterweight world champion, Jose Ramirez, is 12 days away from an indisputable confrontation that will define his legacy, against Josh taylor, the Scottish monarch of the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine.

Everything continues as usual for Ramírez, the former Olympian from California’s Central Valley who hopes to make history by becoming the first undisputed champion (of four belts) of Mexican descent. Ramírez spent the better part of two months training in Riverside, California alongside Robert Garcia, who has guided his in-ring career following his March 2018 title push over Amir Imam.

With fight week seven days away, Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) is the underdog for the first time in his professional career as Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) is an over 2 favorite. to 1 in most bookmakers. Ramirez is aware of the public’s perception, but that doesn’t distract him heading into the sixth world title fight of his career. Taylor won the prestigious Ring Magazine belt with his October 2019 decision win over Regis Prograis, but on May 22, the sport’s highest award will be up for grabs.

As training camp ends, these are Ramírez’s statements:

“I have never been the favorite. That is my mindset. I am fighting for my place in boxing history. No boxer of Mexican descent has held all four world titles. I am aware that most people do not favor me, but that only motivates me more ”.

“In my mind, I must win this fight. I don’t let outside noise get to me. No matter what you do or who you beat, there will always be someone else out there. Right now, that person is Josh Taylor. “

“We both wanted the fight and I respect him for accepting the challenge. Josh and I want to make history and I know that I will be the best man on May 22nd. The odds are what they are, but the best junior welterweight, the undisputed champion, will be crowned on May 22. “

On Ramírez vs. Taylor

In a Top Rank promotion, Ramirez vs. Taylor is a 12-round matchup for the undisputed junior welterweight world championship, taking place Saturday, May 22 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The event will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (and simulcast on ESPN +) at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

The telecast will also feature a 10-round junior welterweight battle between José “Chon” Zepeda Y “Hammerin” Hank Lundy. In addition, in the fight that opens the TV broadcast, the sensational Dominican junior welterweight Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodríguez he will meet Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr in an eight-round clash.