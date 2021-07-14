“I know her voice” Alejandra Avalos is wanted by Luis Miguel | Instagram

In the midst of the various conquests of the “Sun of Mexico”, Alejandra Ávalos, assured several weeks ago to be part of the list, today she returns to the controversy after revealing that Luis Miguel could be looking for it and claims to have tests.

The singer Alejandra Ávalos, has turned the spotlight after revealing the past encounters that she allegedly had with Luis Miguel, which she says, tried to conquer her without success.

A few months after the interpreter of “Love fascinate me“She revealed that a” Cuban seer “informed her that Luis Miguel would look for her, now confirming the news to the media.

I have a telephone line that is open to the public, it is a telephone line of a cell phone, which is this cell phone with which I sometimes answer calls, messages, everything that has to do with WhatsApp, the singer-songwriter began by detailing .

The producer reveals that he received a message from a person who does not have on his agenda and assured him that “LuisMi” dreamed of her and wants me to give him a message

I answer him through a voice message ‘hey, tell me who are you? Give me your name and also please tell me what Luis Miguel?’, And he answers ‘Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri’ “, Ávalos said in an interview for the program ‘Sale el Sol’.

As Alejandra Ávalos would have commented, the friendship that existed between her and the “Sun“It would have been forgotten after supposedly she would have rejected the interpreter of” La Inconditional. ”

However, now, the Mexican musician, Alejandra Margarita Ávalos Rodríguez comments that she told the intermediary that it was Luis Miguel himself who spoke to her live, pointing out that he never really knew who was the author of these messages apparently sent with the authorization of ” idol of music “.

Another detail that is totally strange, according to Alejandra Ávalos is that she is unable to identify the voice of the “star king” at all.

If I were Micky, I know perfectly his voice, how he speaks and so on, that is, I don’t think I would fall into the clutches of an imitator, he says.

At first, the so-called “Show-woman” from Mexico “did not rule out that it was a joke, he said.

We are waiting for that (the call). Indeed, I also started to think that maybe it was a practical joke from someone, but the person was very respectful.

On the other hand, Ávalos Rodríguez made sure to trace the call and it comes from Miami, he said, so it would be even more strange, but he assured that sooner or later the truth of this will be discovered.

If this connection is a lie on the part of the assistant or friend, or I do not know who it was, well later it will be known and somehow,

Finally, the ex-wife of Fernando Ciangherotti said that she does not miss the opportunity at some point to speak again with the nationalized Mexican.

As I have always said, it will be a pleasure to have a new connection and a meeting with a person that I have always loved, admired and respected, who is Luis Miguel ”, he concluded.

It should be remembered that in the past, Alejandra Ávalos also assured that the record producer, Luis Miguel Gallego, would have dedicated a song of spite to her.

The singer-songwriter and also a theater actress said that “Micky” would have released the song “I have everything except you” thinking about her after supposedly, the Miami-based man proposed a romantic relationship but did not materialize when he told her that she was only looking a friendship.