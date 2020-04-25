These are times of virtual meetings and live chats through social networks. This is what confinement is due to the coronavirus. In England, Sky Sports brought together two myths of British football a few hours ago, Jamie Carragher and John Terry, former Liverpool and Chelsea captains respectively. Both talked about a multitude of topics, their rivalry on the field of play, and also about some proper name like that of Fernando Torres.

The Spanish striker traded Liverpool for Chelsea, that is, he went from being a partner of Carragher to sharing a dressing room with Terry. The transfer gave a lot to talk about because of its high price, almost 60 million euros, and the fact that he was a network captain despises Torres publicly, saying that he knew that the London club had been deceived: “I couldn’t believe it. I mean, he knew we had cheated on Chelsea. I had played with Torres all year round and he was already a shadow of himself. That if I think that during 18 months in Liverpool he managed to be the best striker in the world. I think Torres had good numbers playing against Chelsea and the owner remembered it. “

A whim of Abramovich

“That season he scored two goals and we won 2-0 and I think the decision to sign him was probably made by Roman Abramovich. £ 50m was a bundle at the time and we were shocked. Torres’s departure left us devastated, but we couldn’t believe they gave us 50 million for him, “added the now sports commentator.

However, Terry says that at Chelsea they received Fuenlabrada in style. It’s interesting. At Chelsea we hated playing against him. He always marked us at Anfield and at Stamford Bridge. When Yossi Benayoun, who got along well with him, told us he was coming we thought: ‘It can’t be, we are going to dominate the Premier for the next five or six years. It is what we believed after seeing him and playing against him. At Stamford Bridge he did not perform at his best level, but Fernando Torres scored important goals also with the blue shirt.