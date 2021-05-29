“I knew that Bernal would be conservative, he said it on Twitter”

05/28/2021 at 7:36 PM CEST

EFE

The British Simon Yates (BikeExchange), winner of the nineteenth stage of the Giro en la Cima de Alpe di Mera, was “very happy” when he achieved his fourth victory in the pink race, and announced that on the last day of the mountain this Saturday he will return “to give the maximum”.

“I’m very happy and my team did a fantastic job, I controlled at the beginning, I worked a lot and managed to finish it off, so I’m really happy.” the winner of the 2018 Vuelta pointed at the finish line.

Yates, 28, took note when he lashed out at Egan Bernal’s comments on Twitter that he was conservative on the run. “I saw the men of the Ineos very comfortable following their rhythm from behind. I had the feeling that they would let me go. I read something from Egan on Twitter saying that they would be more conservative instead of controlling the race and that they would try to go close to me. “

“I had a feeling that they would let me go, and as soon as i attacked i saw that everything was correct and I tried to go up at full speed, and that was it, “he commented. Faced with this Saturday’s stage at Alpe Motta, Yates believes that” it will be tough and very different.

“Tomorrow everything will be very different, and a very tough stage, again with ports. We will see what I can do. I only offer my best effort, and today happy with the stage victory“, he finished.