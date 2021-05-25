“I kill for playing against the best. That is what drives and motivates me “

Phil Mickelson wrote on Sunday one of the most beautiful pages in the history of sport conquering the Golf PGA on Kiawah Island, his sixth Grand slam at the record age of 50, and about to turn 51. The one who bet on him made gold since he was 250-1. “There is only one recipe: work harder. I have done a lot of physical preparation in order to be able to train harder, longer. I have the same desire as always, I love to compete, I love to play golf, I kill to play against the best in the biggest tournaments. That is what drives me and motivates me. He was convinced that it could be done, but to achieve it he had to work harder. There is no reason why I or anyone else cannot achieve great success at a certain age, all it takes is more work and more effort, ”said the San Diego southpaw.

And what has cost you the most sacrifice to get here? they asked him in mixed zone. “Food. I am eating much less and it has cost me a lot, but it is worth it, and not only for winning, but because I get up every day much better, “he replied.

Mickelson never gave up hope of winning a Grand Slam again (the first in 2004 and the last until this Sunday, in 2013) despite the doubts generated in recent years and a few lapses of concentration that apparently in the Ocean Course did not they happened this week. ”I have thought for a long time that I could compete again at the highest level. I didn’t see why I wasn’t going to be able to, but the reality is that I didn’t finish playing the way I thought I could. It is inevitable that some doubts will appear, but in those moments the support of my wife, Andrew Getson, my coach, Tim, my brother and caddy and Steve Loy, my manager, has been very important. Thanks to them I have been able to continue progressing until reaching this week. I’ve always believed it was possible, but obviously until you get it, there are doubts, “he added.

Mickelson melts into an emotional hug with his caddy and brother Tim on the 18th green

Phil acknowledged that he has worked a lot mentally to win the PGA. “I am very proud because I have always managed to stay in the present. These days I have not watched television or looked at my cell phone. I have only been in the present and during the lap I have managed to keep my mind isolated from the outside, in silence, just me, the blow and Tim. I have done everything very calmly, very slowly. I did not want to accelerate at any time and until I have sat down in front of the journalists I have not really been aware of what I have achieved, “he said.

And now the US Open

As Mickelson advanced in his parliament at the foot of the 18th green before receiving the Wanamaker Trophy, he gives a good part of the credit for his victory to Andrew Getson, his coach, and Tim, his brother and caddy. “Andrew is a terrific instructor. The most important thing is that he has managed to simplify things for me and I am hitting the ball better than ever. He makes it very easy, he doesn’t put many ideas in my head. And Tim has been crucial. One of the key moments this Sunday has been for him. Coming out of hole 6 and on his way to 7 he told me: ‘if you want to win the tournament, you’re going to have to hit more committed shots.’ That comment at the time blew me away. He was right. He had made a few loose swings on the first few holes. The drive of 7 was my first big committed swing, a big shot. That moment was very important and says a lot about him ”, he analyzed.

He went to the PGA thanks to an invitation. A few days ago he accepted the one that the USGA gave him to play the US Open in June, the only ‘big’ that he is missing and in which he has been runner-up six times. Thanks to the victory in the PGA that special invitation will not be needed. Mickelson wants to keep breaking down barriers. His next goal, of course, is to win the US Open at Torrey Pines, very close to where he was born, within a month. “We don’t know what will happen in the future. This may have been the last victory of my career, but I also see very likely that a new hot streak will start and more successes will follow after this. It can happen. I’m going to do my best to win the US Open at Torrey Pines because it could be my last big chance. I know I’m going to be able to play him five more times for this win, but this is still the last chance for real. I am going to take two weeks off and then I am going to go to Torrey Pines to prepare it well, step on its greens, get to know it, analyze it to the fullest and, ultimately, prepare it in the best possible way to give me victory options ”, he concluded.