“I keep the passion in my career”: Julie Andrews

THE ANGELS.

At 85, Julie Andrews continues to hold her place as a Hollywood legend. He was recently the voice that tells the story of Bridgerton, one of the most watched Netflix series. And with that same voice that used to be behind the role of the animated film Shrek or in the songs of Mary Poppins or The Rebel Novice.

I maintain the same passion that I had at the beginning of my career. I am excited about every project that I start. I’m starting to direct, before the pandemic I did it in My Fair Lady. ‘ And now I am thinking of producing. And like in Bridgerton, now I work a lot with just my voice. It’s the part that I love the most, because I don’t have to do my hair or put on makeup. I still enjoy my work, just like the first day. “

Things happened too fast with me. When they ask me for advice, I tell them that everything can come very quickly and you have to do your homework, well prepared. I have been lucky. Broadway was what was important to me, until suddenly Walt Disney came along and offered me Mary Poppins.

My husband at the time, Tony Walton, was in charge of the costume design at Mary Poppins and he told me that she had a secret life. And in the inner part of my wardrobe it hides many colors. Everything on the outside was very formal, but on the inside it was bright.

The British accent that made her famous comes from the town of Walton, in Thames, where Julia Elizabeth Wells was born at 6 am on October 1, 1935. From a young age she excelled at singing. At the age of 20 she made her debut as a stage actress in Cinderella at the London Palladium, to later travel to Broadway with the theatrical version of My Fair Lady.

Walt Disney himself offered her to star in Mary Poppins and win the Oscar.

Julie Andrews was already considered a star when she starred in The Rebel Novice. But it was alongside her husband, director Blake Edwards, that she managed to break away from the stereotype of Mary Poppins and The Rebellious Novice, with the films Victor Victoria and 10. She worked with Peter Sellers on a version of The Pink Panther. The public enjoyed his voice until his vocal cords were damaged in an operation in 1998. He won a lawsuit for $ 30 million at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York.

He even went to a psychiatrist clinic to overcome the trauma of not being able to sing as before. Later he worked on the Princess Diary, together with Anne Hathaway, later he was able to sing again in the cinema thanks to the miracle of science that synthetically replaced his damaged vocal cords that today Netflix makes the most of with the role of Lady Whistledown in the series Bridgerton.

I no longer sing the same way, because I had an operation that took away my voice. But I try to find a way to bring music to everything I do. Like with the books I write with my daughter. We make packages with music and if we can, we write them with music in mind. It’s something I imagine all the time. But I really miss singing, especially singing with a big orchestra. There is nothing like it. Singing is phenomenal.

Recalling her work at Victor, Victoria confessed that she spent her time studying men, looking for differences in the use of hands, movements and the way they sit.

It was wonderful. Dressed like a man, with my hat tight. The men from the film crew were standing in the corner, talking to each other. I stood together and they turned to greet me very chivalrous. They took me as a man. And it was wonderful that they didn’t realize the difference, “he said.

Nobody makes movies thinking that it will go wrong. You always hope to be successful, but you can’t always achieve it. If luck is with you, they will call you again to give you another chance. Sometimes failure ends up being the end, today, but you have to keep trying and do the best you can.

I love what I do and I always have the same passion. That is why it also makes me sad if a project does not succeed. From a young age I learned to look forward ”.

A successful career. Mary Poppins, The Rebellious Novice, The Princess Diaries, The Pink Panther, Victor Victoria are some of the films in Julie Andrews’ career.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ