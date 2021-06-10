“I keep that I have overcome a difficult moment”

06/09/2021

On at 22:22 CEST

The Spanish Rafael Nadal He acknowledged having a difficult time in their Roland Garros quarter-final match against Argentine Diego Schwartzman, but highlighted his ability to stay calm and turn it around.

“I knew how to find the calm to hit the ball like in training. I was playing short, with an abrupt gesture, without length to play against someone of Diego’s level. I had to calm down and recover my best shots”, analyzed after the victory 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0 that classifies him for the fourteenth time for the semifinals of Roland Garros.

“I needed the feeling of calm, that the arm had the right length, make a harmonious, long gesture. The opponent was playing well. I have had the calm to come out with clear determination and it has gone well. I have found that moment when I needed it Then I gave my best level in this tournament, “he said.

Nadal downplayed the lost set against Schwartzman, the first to be left in Paris since the 2019 final.

“I do not intend to win without losing a set, it is not my intention. I do not say to myself that if I lose it it is a disaster, it is part of the game. We face the best in the world, it is part of my tennis career”, he indicated.

The Spanish recognized that he has to acclimatize again to play with the public in the stands.

“We have to get used to it. We had to get used to playing without an audience and now we have to do it again with an audience, with those noises that are fantastic. But when you have not lived for a long time they catch you out of the blue,” he said.

“But the energy with the atmosphere of this occasion is not comparable to that of an empty stands, which is sadder, people transmit a higher emotion”said the tennis player, who played with 5,000 spectators after the French authorities relaxed restrictions linked to the pandemic.