“I keep shooting with the same enthusiasm as when I did ‘Thesis'”

All about the Malaga Festival 2021Alejandro Amenábar finishes filming ‘La Fortuna’, his first series for Movistar +

Every year the Malaga Festival, in collaboration with Diario Sur, recognizes the cinematographic trajectory of some of our most international names. In this edition, the Málaga-Sur Prize will go to the hands of Alejandro Amenábar. Since he debuted in 1996 with ‘Thesis’, Amenábar has marked an unmistakable style whose maximum recognition came with the Oscar that he won in 2005 thanks to ‘Sea Inside’. His filmography, with titles such as ‘Abre los ojos’ (1997), ‘Los otros’ (2001), ‘Ágora’ (2009), ‘Regresión’ (2015) or ‘While the war lasts’, his latest feature film, gathers nothing less than 9 Goya Awards. Now, Amenábar has made the leap to television with ‘La Fortuna’, a series with which he adapts the graphic novel ‘El tesoro del cisne’, by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral, and which will arrive on Movistar + in the autumn of this anus. We spoke to him about the past, present, and future of one of the brightest careers on our film scene.

Is it dizzying to receive a tribute award to a whole career being so young?

I just started very early! Nor have I made so many films, but I like to think that in cinema, which ages very soon, there are titles that have endured and that deserve the recognition of the Festival.

The award coincides with the 25th anniversary of ‘Thesis’. If you look back, what has changed in that Alexander of that time?

Little. You take more silence, more experience, but the healthy illusion in the middle of hell, which is how I see a shoot, I keep that. I enjoy the shoot, the problems that arise, the interaction with people, that kind of summer camp where a shoot becomes. I enjoy it just like 25 years ago.

If you had to choose the title of your filmography that marked a change in your style …

There was a clear genre change when I went from ‘The Others’ to a movie like ‘The Sea Inside’. It made a difference in the register and in how to face the direction of actors. And then I suppose that the style is being refined, if there is such a thing as style. I think I know what I’m good at when I’m on a set and I’m just getting carried away by that. When it comes to directing the actors, I know how to give them a framework, but also freedom. And I know what I will need in the assembly so as not to lose material, I like to optimize the work.

What advice would you give to that Alejandro who was just starting out?

I wouldn’t say anything to him (laughs). If I like any of your shorts, I would encourage you to continue making them and to seek funding for a film. But I guess I have nothing to say to someone who starts.

Now that you’ve tried television. Are you looking forward to making movies again?

We have made a television miniseries with all its rules, I have not tried to do anything different. But it is true that the bill, the day to day, how I shot it, has been exactly the same as making a movie. A very long shoot of more than five months … My record was in ‘Ágora’, which had lasted fifteen weeks. And I remember that I divided the recording of the series by the films that I had shot. In the fifth week I thought: ‘I have already shot Thesis’. Then: ‘I’ve already shot The Others’. And, when I turned to fifteen, I said, ‘From now on, it’s unfamiliar territory for me.’ But we got to the last day and it could have gone on. The dynamics, pampering and perfectionism have been the same as making my last film.

Do you already have an idea in your head for the next thing?

There are things, but they are like veins in a mine that you are digging and, suddenly, there is one that you see that takes you somewhere. I still have not decided.

I understand that it is something very inspirational …

Yes, there is a moment when you see it. Sometimes it is amazingly easy and sometimes it is more difficult. But you notice it. With ‘While the war lasts’, the story made sense when I decided that Franco’s life would run in parallel with Unamuno’s.

“The Hollywood industry is very demanding and you can live in very tough situations”

Would you shoot with Hollywood actors again?

I have worked punctually with them, but I have never been inside the system. Which is still a challenge and you have to lay eggs to enter the system. They are very demanding people and you can live in very difficult situations. In my case, I have not allowed myself to get to that. With a film like ‘The Others’ we came into regular contact with the world of Hollywood, with the Weinstein brothers, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman… But it was shot entirely in Spain. I don’t have the feeling of having made a movie for Hollywood.

Sounds like the perfect formula …

Let’s say it is the only possible way. That means projects sometimes take longer to get up and are harder to finance. A movie like ‘Agora’ today would be absolutely impossible to finance. But the important thing is to get it done.

