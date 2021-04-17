“I just need to come to the PP rallies and act as an opening act”

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has ironized that with the policies announced by the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, “it just remains that attend the PP rallies and act as an opening act “.

“It’s coming this way”, has joked in a pre-campaign act of the PP in Arganda del Rey, where he has alluded to Gabilondo’s proposals not to raise taxes and respect concerted education.

Even the socialist, according to the Madrilenian leader, has included in his programs to start up the Institute of Legal Medicine “which it opened last year“.

For the regional president, from the PSOE while they cut the autonomy to the Community of Madrid “they pretend to him give more to the independence party, which is a corrupt business that all it does is divide the Spanish into first and second class citizens according to their feelings and their supposed identity. “

“They want to tell us that Madrid is going to lose your fiscal autonomy to raise our taxes because we are a community of rich people, which does tax dumping, because it is a paradise, and in the meantime it gives the Basque Country more autonomy to stay with the competition of prisons and after the elections in Madrid begin to pardon the ETA prisoners, “he denounced.