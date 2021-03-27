“I just killed my son”: man confessed to hitting a 5-year-old autistic boy in Ohio



Matthew Ponomarenko.

Photo: Parma Police / Courtesy

– Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) March 26, 2021

Matthew Ponomarenko called 911 to report that he had killed his 5-year-old autistic son, hitting him with a baseball bat, after “hearing voices”, at his home in Parma, Ohio.

“I just killed my son,” 31-year-old Ponomarenko calmly told a 911 dispatcher Thursday afternoon. “I am hearing voices,” he added.

Ponomarenko then described how he fatally struck his son with a baseball bat, leaving his lifeless body on the living room floor, Cleveland 19 News reported.

The father had recently been discharged from a behavioral health facility and was not taking his medicationJohnathan Cherni, the boy’s uncle, named Jax, told the station. But he seemed fine before the murder, the relative added.

Ponomarenko was arrested at the home and charged with aggravated murder. He will reportedly be arraigned on Monday.

“There are just no words for that,” said neighbor Donald White. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Child welfare officials had been at the home in 2019. A Cuyahoga County spokeswoman told Cleveland.com that the Department of Children and Families (DCF) had closed an investigation into Ponomarenko after working with that home on parenting skills. .

In 2017, to Ponomarenko He was ordered to pay fines after pleading guilty to a charge of endangering a minor.