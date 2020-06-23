Highlights the mental strength of the four-time champion

He thinks that Vettel’s break with Ferrari has caused RTL to leave Formula 1

Bernie Ecclestone hopes that Ferrari will play fair with Sebastian Vettel in 2020 and that he will have no downside to Charles Leclerc for his impending breakup with Scuderia. The former Formula 1 boss highlights the great mental strength of his friend and trusts him in his goal to beat the Monegasque this year.

Ecclestone hopes that the fact that Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year will not harm him in the fight against Leclerc, as Bernie is confident in Sebastian’s ability to defeat his teammate.

“Of course Sebastian only has one goal right now and that is to be faster than Charles, both in qualifying and in the race. The Italians can forget about having a stable hierarchy. I just hope they play fair with Sebastian“Ecclestone acknowledged in an interview for Swiss media outlet Blick.

On the other hand, Ecclestone is sure that the resignation of the German chain RTL to Formula 1 has something to do with Vettel. Sebastian is the only German driver on the grid today and Bernie is sure that without him on the grid next year, there was no point for the channel to continue.

“Formula 1 RTL goodbye is also related to Vettel, because without it they will lose audience. Now it will be interesting to see how Austria and Switzerland react to this, “he added.

Finally, Bernie reveals that it was Michael Schumacher who recommended Peter Sauber in 2000 to sign Kimi Räikkönen, who years later would become the last Ferrari champion so far.

“I have no idea who is driving that car, but you have to sign him, it will be great!” Says Bernie, which was Schumacher’s words during a test at the Italian circuit in Mugello that year.

