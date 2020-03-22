The president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players, Alfonso Reyes, has transmitted good news after having to be admitted after several days fighting the coronavirus. “The doctor has come to see me. I don’t get pneumonia but I do have patches in my lungs. The test gave me a false negative and they repeat it in 72 hours, ”he wrote on Twitter. “I just had oxygen removed because I saturate well”he wrote minutes later.

Alfonso Reyes was admitted to a hospital this Saturday after nine days suffering “the bug,” as he himself defined it and was explaining through social networks, until a “plaque” revealed a worsening and he had to leave his isolation at home.

«In the end they enter me. The plaque has turned out somewhat worse than the other day and they have decided that I should stay, “said Alfonso, brother of the player and captain of Real Madrid, Felipe Reyes, at night. The one who was a student player, Unicaja or Real Madrid himself has been telling his situation through Twitter since last March 14 he wrote “I’m afraid I have caught the bug”, referring to the coronavirus.

Since then, the president of the ABP you have had fever, cough, muscle pain and all symptoms related to Covid-19. Reyes went to the Puerta del Hierro hospital on March 18, after five days with fever, and returned home with good news after a first plaque of the lungs.

However, this Saturday, after hardly sleeping, “exhausted” and acknowledging that he had lost six kilos, the former player had to be admitted and has spent the night in hospital.