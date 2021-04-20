I just got my A2 license: what motorcycle should I buy?

To my understanding there are several ways to make use of the A2 motorcycle license, or else you take it off with your eyes on then take out the A, or you get it thinking that the benefits you an A2 motorcycle can offer are perfect for you And therefore, the motorcycle you buy will not be a transitional motorcycle, it will be your first motorcycle with the A2 license.

In both cases, it would be best to search a first motorcycle with a contained price and displacement but that reflects well the qualities of the type of motorcycle to which we aspire, since it will help us to gain experience and technique. Therefore, today I would like to divide this article into 3 motorcycle groups according to the displacements.

250cc to 400cc motorcycles

These motorcycles have in my opinion the ideal characteristics for someone that you still have a lot of experience to acquire. Its engines between 250 and 400cc are left over to enjoy a good day of cornering, but normally those engines develop between 30 and 45cv, so we will be self limiting ourselves in top speed and accelerations.

This is by no means to say that these motorcycles do not run or accelerate less than a Microcar, but someone whose only experience is the practice of the A2 license would do well to take this displacement into account. The prices of these motorcycles are usually between € 3,500 and € 6,500Furthermore, if we have it as a transitional motorcycle, as a general rule we will not do an awful lot of Kms, so there is usually no problem when it comes to selling it second-hand when we want to upgrade.

Motorcycles from 500cc to 650cc

With this displacement, ordinary mortals already have plenty of motorcycles to enjoy without measure of any road that lies ahead. The powers that we can find under this displacement fork is more diverse, as soon as there are 45Cv as almost 100. Obviously by law any motorcycle (and it does not matter the cylinder capacity) that develops more than 47cv has the obligation to be limited for use with an A2 license. Therefore, if the motorcycle that does nothing more than repeat itself in your head exceeds that power, it must be limited yes or yes.

What happens is that brands usually give the option of buy this type of models already limited from the factory. This is very good because we do not have to go through the hassle of having it limiting (which includes having to go through the ITV). These motorcycles have engines with more power, so even though they are limited, they require some extra care compared to the 300 or 400cc.

Regarding prices, we go up a bit to place ourselves generically among the € 6,000 and € 10,000.

700cc + motorcycles

The brands know well that there are many people who after obtaining the A2 license want to buy a large-displacement motorcycle directly. Although many bikers think that the ideal is for newcomers to the world of two wheels to start small, there are those who may already have experience or simply prefer to invest in a motorcycle only once.

For these cases there are some models with large displacement that also leave the factory with the limitation already installed (although the issue of what we consider large displacement nowadays is more diffuse since more and more cc engines are coming out, with what it could be said that an 800 is medium displacement).

These bikes are like having a 2in1, because if one day we limit ourselves, we will get the full potential of the bike and it will be as if we had bought another one. As for powers, limited, they will all have 47 hp, but given motorcycles over 96 hp they cannot be limited, there we have our fork.

The price is also difficult to limit it even in a general way, in any case I could venture to say that will exceed € 8,000 and from there, it depends on our tastes.

I do not want to forget to say that apart from the factory limitation, there are companies specialized in manufacturing limitation kits for motorcycles, this can be useful if we buy second hand or if we want to limit a motorcycle that is not limited in the factory.