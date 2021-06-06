‘I invite a clean election without a dirty war’: Armando Quintero

MEXICO CITY

The mayoral candidate in Iztacalco, Armando Quintero Martínez, came this Sunday morning to exercise his right to vote at the polling place located in Retorno 3 de Sur 16 in the Agrícola Oriental neighborhood.

In an interview with the media, he invited all Iztacalquenses to come out and exercise this constitutional right and freely decide on the alternative that they best consider.

“I invite all the inhabitants to carry out a clean election, without a dirty war as has been seen in recent days,” he said.

He noted that today is a great day for all Mexicans and for Iztacalquenses, today we must vote for democracy, transparency and citizen participation.

Quintero Martínez went to vote in the basic box corresponding to the electoral section 1866, at 12:00 hours where he arrived and stood in line to cast his vote.

