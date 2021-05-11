“I ignored Alex Ferguson’s advice”

05/10/2021 at 6:52 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former Valencia coach, Gary neville, acknowledged that he ignored Alex Ferguson’s advice during his brief stint at Mestalla for Sky Sports: “I remember talking to Sir Alex from the beginning and his advice was, ‘Get rid of them and protect yourself. Only have people in the locker room who are looking in the same direction.'”.

The Briton, who he was barely four months in office, He admitted all his mistakes during that stage: “He should have made important decisions about players who were not committed to the club at the time.”. “I tried to convince some players to stay until the end of the season. But they weren’t happy“he declared.

The owner of the League Two Salford declared himself a victim of Atlético de Madrid from Cholo Simeone: “He was almost torturing me, football wise, for over 90 minutes. I admire that on their teams when I saw them and have admired it ever since.“.”Your team represents you. His bench was everywhere during the game; they were all yelling and screaming, “he concluded.

A complicated bench

Gary Neville took the reins of one of the most demanding benches in all of LaLiga. Valencia and Mestalla is the most explosive combination in Spanish football and the British coach is proof of this: He was only able to direct 28 meetings in just four months in office.

In the 2015/16 season replaced Nuno Espírito Santo at the head of the project, who was coming off a great course in 2014/15, but could not go beyond ten wins, seven draws and eleven losses. Including one blushing win against FC Barcelona (7-0) in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.