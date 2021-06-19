“I hope your spawn will die soon”

I met Israel Rivas, spokesperson for children with cancer outside the Senate on any given day, in November 2019. I perfectly remember his face of anguish, of pain, of despair.

That day, the parents who experience this misfortune had surrounded the legislative body to protest the disappearance of Seguro Popular and the creation of Insabi. They were afraid of losing their policy.

A shameful day for some Morena senators who, from the upper house, described the parents who demonstrated as “PAN joints”, despite the fact that several carried their bald children, clear traces of chemo.

Just yesterday I found out that that day in November, her daughter Dana was in intensive care. Without the proper medications, death stalked her. “What did you feel?” We asked.

“Something devastating, indescribable. Dana, my girl, was ill, I clarify, she was…. Blessed God ‘already rang the bell’ in January and she was practically discharged. You have to go to constant reviews every month. When I saw you in the Senate, “he continued,” I was in a very difficult situation. My daughter was torn between life and death. Dana was in intensive care. That’s why he wore that face. What I did in the absence of medications was not to stand still or stunned or scared, ”he told us.

And what did Israel do to get treatment for their daughter?

He is one of the 350 lucky parents protected by justice against the lack of cancer drugs. They get them the treatment yes or yes and at whatever price, or they get into a fight.

In Mexico there are about 25 thousand children with cancer. Only 1.4 percent are covered, he says. The rest are still in distress. Not having resigned himself to the “will of God”, as many do, saved his daughter’s life.

“Dana’s file is one of the most audited. The federal judges, the Ministry of Health, are asking for it. Just as I have been cannon defending my daughter and others, I can tell you that most parents do not do it because there is a substantial decrease in emotional capacities in those of us who have children with cancer. It happened to me at the beginning. Your life is going away. You lose even the ability to fight. You do not want anything. There are those who get depressed, there are those who throw themselves into alcohol, drugs. There are those who even abandon their children. There are many reactions, the most common is resignation because, they say, ‘it is the will of God’. Seeing your son die little by little, due to lack of medication, causes you terrible stress, “he summarized.

“Have you ever been pressured for spearheading the grievance?” We asked.

Yes, in many ways. I have a criminal lawsuit against youtubers. It had not been made public because the recommendation was that. They threatened us in every way, our dear friend Jesús Ramírez Cuevas sent me his bots. They told me “I hope your spawn with cancer dies soon.” They followed me on the Metro, they knew I was using Line 3, “he said.

* More of the same: for the eighth time, President López Obrador has declared that the problem of shortages of medicines for children with cancer will be solved shortly.

The account is kept by the parents of the 25 thousand minors who suffer from that damn disease associated with death, much more when it is not treated properly.

“Do you think this time is serious?” We questioned Israel.

“This time I believe him a lot less. There is more information that shows us that everything is a story, that they have not acquired things as they should ”, he replied.

It was on June 16 that the President promised that the problem would be solved.

That same day the dissatisfied parents went out to block the main access to terminal 1 of the CDMX International Airport for more than nine hours. Reason? Again the shortage of medicines.

Still in May, the president denied that there was a shortage. He accused fathers and mothers – without any foundation or proof – of allowing themselves to be manipulated.

Last Tuesday he finally accepted that there is a shortage, but he justified himself with the argument that it is a global problem.

* There is movement in the PRI. Yesterday it was announced that Rubén Moreira from Coahuila will be the next coordinator of the tricolor parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies. The tiger raffle: either it remains with the opposition bloc or signs the death certificate of the tricolor.

Almost at the same time we learned about the call for a National Assembly to renew the statutes, after the defeat of the PRI in the governor’s elections,

It was made by César Camacho, the reappeared former national leader of the tricolor. And it is that the once “great game” only lost eight states that it governed, although, thanks to the Going for Mexico coalition, it managed to increase its presence in San Lázaro.