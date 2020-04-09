The young star, whose grandparents were undocumented, questioned President Trump’s immigration policy.

Selena Gómez, granddaughter of undocumented immigrants.

The young singer, actress and producer, Selena Gomez, questioned the president’s immigration policy Donald trump declaring that the United States must improve the treatment of those who come to this country in search of the so-called American dream.

What do I think about life in the United States with Donald Trump? I have said that I do not pretend to be an expert and understand that there have to be rules and regulations, but we have to do better than we are doing, ”she said in an interview published in the April issue of the magazine Arabia Vogue.

“I hope we can still offer the American dream,” said Selena Gomez. “I hope that we can offer people a better life. It is very important to remember that our country was formed by those who came from other countries ”.

The young star recalled that her grandparents were undocumented immigrants who left Mexico in search of a better quality of life in the United States during the 1970s.

She is a producer of the documentary “Living Undocumented” presented on Netflix, a series featuring the lives of eight undocumented families.

The young Texas-born singer said the decision to produce the series is the result of having an impact on her knowing the current conditions of immigrants arriving in the United States and because her ancestors also traveled in search of new opportunities.

“I wanted to be a voice for people who cannot or are afraid to speak. It was all very personal to me. My own grandparents are immigrants and they made the decision to come to the United States. Through their decision, they gave me the life I have and hearing so many stories made me feel blessed for the opportunity I have, ”she said.

“The stories of each family hit me emotionally. We have all read the headlines on immigration, but these are people with stories, not headlines, “he stressed. “It was time to listen to their complex stories and how immigration policies affect the lives of these people. Without consciousness, we cannot see the change. ”

