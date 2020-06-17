Hours before the tennis rulers officially date the return of high competition tennis, Garbiñe Muguruza He showed his joy at the steps forward that have been taken in recent weeks.

“It is encouraging to see things move forward so that we can get back on track this summer. Safety comes first for everyone and, with this in mind, I hope we can play in New York & rdquor ;, assured the current number 16 WTA ranking.

Garbiñe, who reached the final of the Australian Open earlier this year showing a much improved version compared to the last two seasons, wanted to make it clear that he hopes to be able to compete again this summer and do it safely.

The return of Conchita Martinez His bench at the end of 2019 has been key to recovering that level and the stop forced by the emergence of COVID-19 completely stopped his upward trajectory.

The comments of Muguruza they move away from other top tennis players like the Romanian Simona Halep, who recently ruled out attending the American tour to focus on clay court, with appointments in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.