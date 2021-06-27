06/26/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

Novak Djokovic, world number one, said he hopes to know what it is to have 20 Grand Slams, like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in a few days, with the Wimbledon tournament on the horizon.

“I hope to know what it is like to have 20 Grand Slam in a few days. It is the great motivation of my career, to have as many more as I can, show my best level of form in these tournaments. I organize my schedule by reducing the number of tournaments I play to reach my peak of form here. This has been my last year and a half and this is how I think the rest of my career will be, “said the Serbian at a press conference.

The one from Belgrade won his nineteenth Grand Slam a few weeks ago at Roland Garros, beating Nadal in the final and remaining one of the record for ‘majors’ held by the Manacorean and Federer.

“I have not had much time to reflect on what happened in Paris because after four days I was already playing on grass,” said Djokovic, who played the Mallorca tournament in doubles with the Spanish Carlos Gómez-Herrera, reaching the final.

On the bubble, which keeps players in hotels in the city center, Djokovic said that he has come here with three people from his team, as ordered by the organization.

“I have come with my team, three people with me, because that is what the organization said. It is not ideal, you do not like to be in a bubble, but it is not the first and hopefully one of the last,” said the tennis player Balkan.

“These days we have been able to walk freely around the club because there are not many people and we have been able to get some fresh air.”