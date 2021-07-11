“I hope to have the satisfaction tomorrow that I did not have as a footballer”

07/10/2021

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach, acknowledged this Saturday that he is living “one of the most important moments” of his sporting life and expressed the hope that he can “have the satisfaction” that he did not have in his soccer career, referring to winning a great trophy with the national team, on the eve of the final of the European Championship this Sunday at Wembley against England.

“It is perhaps one of the most important moments of my career, because I had the chance to play for an under-21 team and a fantastic senior team, but we couldn’t win, despite being the best team in 1990. I hope to have tomorrow the satisfactions that I did not have as a player, despite having played in very strong teams “Mancini admitted at a press conference.

The current Italian coach was an excellent midfielder in his playing career, but he could only touch world glory with the “Azzurri” team that fell in the 1990 World Cup semifinals against Argentina.

He can achieve European glory at Wembley, where he also lost a Champions League final against Barcelona in 1992, leading an Italy that he defined with two adjectives, “fun” and “complete.”

“I am happy for all the work they did. They all gave more than 100%, otherwise we would not have reached the final. I am happy”said Mancini, before highlighting the merits of England.

“England is strong, even on the bench they have very good players. But we are also strong. Raheem Sterling improved a lot, he is fast, it will be necessary to be careful. But beyond him, they are all good, technical and fast,” he said. .

“On a physical level they are stronger, but soccer is played with the ball on the ground. Sometimes the smallest wins and we hope that we are the winners, we have to give everything “added.

He considered that Italy should focus on itself to have options to win the second European Championship in its history, after 1968.

“It will be a very difficult game, but we must think about our game. It will be the last game, if we want to enjoy ourselves, we have to do it tomorrow. Then the boys will go to vacation, but tomorrow we can have fun,” he said.

“England always had great teams, sometimes they were unlucky at these tournaments. It will be a good day to play football, the stadium will be full. They have a lot of quality, if they reached the final it is because they are a great team, “he continued.

The Three Lions team will have the support of almost the entire stadium this Sunday, but Mancini assured that this should not worry his players too much, who must stay focused on their game.

“We hope to hear from our fans at the end of the game. During the game we have to think about creating a game, about scoring, about defending well. Hopefully we hear them at the end, “he said.

He also joked about the cover of a Scottish media, which this Saturday compared Mancini to the movie “Braveheart” and asked him to avoid English glory in the final.

“The front page of the newspaper is nice, but beyond that we just have to play our game, knowing that we can do it well and do something great. It’s just a football game,” he said.