“I hope to give my best level and spend many years at Villarreal”

The Algerian center-back Aissa Mandi assured this Monday in his presentation as a Villarreal player that he hopes to give his best version in his new club to be able to be “many years” in the Castellón team.

“After a week I am very happy and I hope to give my best level to be at the club for many years,” said the Algerian, who also thanked the reception he received from the dressing room.

The new signing of the ‘Yellow Submarine’ confessed that he did not hesitate for a moment to sign for the ‘groguet’ team: “when Villarreal calls you, you don’t have to think much and when my representative told me, I didn’t think about it and it was done all very quickly. “

Mandi pointed out that his individual goals at Villarreal are to “play as many games as possible at the best possible level”, even though he is aware of the great internal competition he will have.

“Pau Torres, Albiol, Funes Mori and Foyth did very well last year. When you come to a great club you have to fight for a position and Villarreal is. I already knew that I was going to have to fight to play before coming” he added about it.

The Algerian defender pointed to the European Super Cup as his first goal and stressed that they have seven friendly matches to prepare for it.

“It is an important title and we are going to prepare to win. There are many games in preseason and that is good. I am going to learn to play with my teammates before this very special game,” he said.

Aissa Mandi hopes that her new fans will support “the team a lot when we need them” and was “happy” with the fact that the fans are once again “part of football. We are going to enjoy it a lot.”

In the act, the vice president of Villarreal, José Manuel Llaneza, said that they hope he will have “four years with extension and penalties with us, because being here for many more years will be good news for both parties.”

“We know that you have dedication and professionalism and we want you to help us continue on this path,” Llaneza said about the new signing of Villarreal.

In addition, regarding the overall objectives of the team, the vice president of the La Cerámica club said that “expectations are the same as always: get 42 points as soon as possible, which hopefully will be in December or January, and later increase those expectations.