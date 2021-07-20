Wu Lei will not remember last year as his best season at Espanyol. Not far, because the Chinese striker despite having a presence in many games, it was not so decisive as in the previous year and a half in the First Division when he signed good minutes.

Wu did not feel at all well the passage through the SecondHence, it is clear to him that he must improve his benefits in the year of return to the highest category. And he gets the batteries and does not tear his clothes when recognizing that he must contribute more.

“I hope to contribute more to the team and that we can achieve good results in Primera; we will try to make a great season”, The forward confessed this Monday to the official media of the club.

Wu Lei also reveals to face “excited” the new course and he does not hide his desire to see an RCDE Stadium again with the stands full of fans. “TI really want the fans to be able to enter the stadium to watch the games. I hope to celebrate the victories with them on the field. They have not been with us in the stadium for more than a year and I am looking forward to celebrating the victories with them ”.

The parakeet striker claims to have “I really want to start the new season because we have returned to First and I am very excited. With these training sessions, I hope that we can achieve the best performance to face the new season ”.