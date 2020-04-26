Valentino Rossi refuses to hang the helmet. At 41 years old the Italian has decided that he wants to continue competing in MotoGP next year. With the arrival of the coronavirus, his future was unknown, since his contract with Yamaha ended at the end of this season and he had taken time to respond to the renewal offer. I wanted to see if I was still competitive before answering.

However, COVID-19 has changed its plans. When the season stopped, he could not see what his feelings were on the bike and if it was competitive, but that will not stop him. There is Valentino Rossi for a while, or at least for another year. Given the possibility that they will not run in 2020, Il Dottore has acknowledged that he would like to “continue” in MotoGP in 2021.

“I am in a difficult situation because, as I said, my first option is to try to continue. I have enough motivation and I want to continue«, He declared in an interview with his partner Maverick Viñales who has offered the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP. “It is not the best way to stop, because the situation is that we may not run in 2020. So it is fairer to do another championship and stop at the end of the next one, so I hope to continue in 2021“He added.

«I will have to decide before competing Because, in the most optimistic scenario, we can compete in the second half of the season, in August or September. But I have to make my decision first. Anyway, I want to continue, but I have had to make this decision without making any career“He pointed out.

No motorcycle by 2021

Rossi has decided to continue, but due to his indecision, Yamaha decided not to wait any longer and chose to sign Fabio Quartararo. The French pilot was the revelation of last season and from next year he will form a team with Maverick Viñales. This situation leaves Valentino without a team to run next season, as you have recognized that you would like. However, Yamaha assured that if he decided to continue competing in 2021 they would provide him with an identical M1 to the official one.

The seven-time champion of the queen category recalled that last year they suffered a lot in the second part of the season, which led to “fighting outside the Top5.”In my mind I had another year with the factory team and I needed time to decide, like 5 or 6 races along with the new crew chief and some modifications to the team to understand if I can be strong. The problem is that there are no races because with the virus we cannot run“He explained.