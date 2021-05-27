“I hope to be the one I was before”

05/27/2021 at 6:53 PM CEST

Marc Márquez (Honda), eight times world motorcycling champion, was terribly hurt by falling, in the second part of the French Grand Prix, held at Le Mans, a fortnight ago, when, on a wet track and like a mirror of dangerous, he was the fastest racer on the track. It hurt, in the first place, because it was a concentration error, inappropriate for him and, two, because it could have been the turning point of his return to top competition, almost a year after his injury.

Obviously, that fall, that oversight, that oversight, led some to write that he should go to the psychologist because it makes no sense to continue falling so much, without taking into account that this is precisely, as his boss Alberto Puig said, “what has made great and the best in history to Marc, never give up, fall, pick up the bike, get back on the track and be the fastest & rdquor ;. And others, such as former Italian champion Luca Cadalora, wow, Valentino Rossi’s former coach, said that Marc would never be the one he was before his serious injury.

“I said it the other day and I’ll repeat it today & rdquor ;, Márquez commented at Mugello, where the Italian GP will be held this weekend. “I know where I come from, I know where I am and I know where I intend to go, but the doctors are the ones who tell me that I have to be patience and be patient in a world that goes at 350 km / h. I hope to be the Marc I was before and, what happened at Le Mans, that is, the desire to get up after falling down and be the fastest on the track again, show that Marc is coming back, he’s still there. The DNA has not moved, the passion continues and the motivation is intact & rdquor ;.

Márquez, yes, has recognized that recovery is being, as announced by doctors, rehabilitators and himself, slow “because it is not easy to put everything in its place & rdquor ;. MM93 tells that the right humerus is already welded and welded well. “One less problem & rdquor ;. Then her elbow started to hurt, but it’s fixed. “Y, now, we have the problem in the shoulder, in the back, which hurts, gets tired, accuses the effort and prevents me from pressing hard. We have to see what happens there, but we are going to continue working how and where to solve this problem as well. But, I repeat, I am hopeful to be burning stages and end up being the Marc that I always was. I have not lost my confidence in myself, neither I nor the team. The progression, of course, is upward and many of those around me did not believe that, at this point, I was so well & rdquor ;.

It is evident that Márquez is not, for the moment, in the minds of his rivals despite the great admiration they profess him. It is evident that, at Mugello, MM93 has little to say because here the Ducati has won a lot (“the best motorcycle, by far, the current MotoGP & rdquor;, says Àlex Crivillé) and its RC213V will not reach 360 km / h. or more with what, they say, Johann Zarco can break his record (362.4 km / h. Set in Qatar). “If only! break that record, of course we have the bike to do it & rdquor ;, says the French Ducati.

‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who also rides a ‘Desmosedici’ and is chasing the title, although he has not yet won in MotoGP, assures that he will pursue victory “although it does not obsess me, of course, because what I want is to remain competitive and at the end of the GP, I can win, I will fight for it. And, yes, I love Mugello and we have the perfect bike, and very fast, to win & rdquor ;. That, of course, thinks Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), leader of the World Championship, who does not believe he can fight for the record. “No, no, it is certain that with the Yamaha you cannot beat that record, but we have other advantages and, yes, I am looking forward to trying myself here & rdquor ;.

It goes without saying that Valentino Rossi is crazy about going back to Mugello “because here the atmosphere helps you to be fast, although we will not have an audience, we know that they are behind us, in their houses, pushing us & rdquor ;. “I, of course & rdquor ;, adds the last double winner, Jack Miller (Jerez and Le Mans), who has just renewed for Ducati,” I have to end up doing a great race in the temple of speed that is Mugello, because I have never I managed to do it no matter how hard I tried & rdquor ;.