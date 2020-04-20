President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday (20) that he hopes to end the quarantine due to the new coronavirus this week. The president again cited the social isolation measures adopted by governors and mayors as “excessive” actions in some states that “have not achieved their objective”.

Last week, the government of São Paulo, the state most affected by the disease, extended trade restrictions until May 10. The determination applies to all 645 municipalities in the state. Pernambuco also extended the distance measures until April 30. The government of the Federal District, on the other hand, is studying a reopening of commerce as of May 3, but should keep schools closed until May 31.

“You can still recover Brazil. I hope this is the last week of this quarantine, this way of fighting the virus, everyone at home. The dough cannot be left at home, because the refrigerator is empty,” said the president .

As he has repeated in recent days, Bolsonaro pointed out that 70% of the population will be infected by the virus. He also highlighted the effects of the pandemic on the Brazilian economy.

“Brazil’s economic situation is getting worse, every percentage point of decrease for Brazil, or every percentage point of more unemployment, the consequence is violence, chaos, deaths, hunger, disgrace, everything that is there” , declared on Monday morning when leaving the Alvorada Palace.

The president also said that he leads the country according to the interests of the population and made mention of the dismissal of Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a former health minister, who defended the isolation actions. “If I have to fire any minister, I will,” he said. And he added that the speech was not a threat: “there is no threat on my part, but if he deviates from what I promised during the pre-campaign and the campaign, unfortunately, he is in the wrong government, goes to another boat, will try in 22 (2022, election year). “

Bolsonaro said he was opposed to issuing a decree with the prediction of a fine for anyone who was on the street contrary to sanitary guidelines. According to him, people are still on the streets because they are looking for work. The Chief Executive also emphasized that he was in favor of the freedom of the Brazilian people and freedom of expression.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

.