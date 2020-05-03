The Mexican rock group DLD, made up of Francisco Familiar as vocalist, Erik Neville Linares on guitar and Edgar “Pijey” Hansen on bass, is preparing new music during the quarantine, they are also “very excited” to premiere the tour they planned earlier. that isolation policies were imposed by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Erik Neville revealed what the group has done during the confinement: “Right now we are standing, but we do together by phone, we send music from home and each one composing, I painting and practically in that the weeks have gone away, looking for him to take advantage of the situation, the faster we get out of this, the better, “he said.

The musician also confessed that the band is eager to be able to set foot on stage and show what they created for their audience: “We also have a brand new tour prepared, we are very excited, hopefully all this will end to show people our rock,” he said. the guitarist.

Similarly, Neville spoke about his favorite song from the latest release of DLD Transcend, a 10-track album released weeks ago: “This album is very different from others because obviously we are no longer 25 years old, everything changes and the way of seeing life is different, the things you want to say, too, and it is something very personal, it is that point where you say ‘we are going to deliver everything or we have left it up to here,’ “he explained.

“It is an album that surprises you a lot, that you enjoy it a lot and more because it is still a new album and we are still analyzing it, but right now I bring a lot El Puente, I identify a lot with it at the moment when I was putting out the first parts , and at first it was something that I wanted to say at the time, because we are telling what is happening to us, “he confessed.

After questioning him about the days of the week that the band has used as song titles throughout his career, such as Wednesday and Friday, which DLD included in his last musical installment, Erik explained: “When we started with this roll we said: ‘ Imagine that we had so many records to give them names of days of the week or of the months’ and who was going to say that after these years we are finished with all of them and it was something that was happening and look, we all did it, “he said proudly.

In addition, he explained what each song must have to earn the name of a day of the week: “It depends a lot, when we are composing, we say ‘Well, it lacks the title’, so, for example, the song ‘Friday’ has this name because it also has the character of the day of the week, it is something very personal, like thinking that Monday is very gray or a gray Sunday. “

Subsequently, Neville spoke about the aspects that make the album special: “What is different about Transcend is that, for the first time, we were able to make an album in our studio, we have a rehearsal studio and we have done all the songs there, but we had never been able to record, which makes it very personal and is the differentiator, Armando Ávila continues to produce, it is wonderful to work with him and the mastering was done by Emily Lazar who has worked with Coldplay and is the international part of the album, the rest is national , who is also a father, “he said.

The musician also revealed that they will share new music soon during the quarantine: “We are going to be uploading unpublished material, we have material from yesteryear and we are going to make a kind of small documentaries that we are going to share with people and obviously it is a moment that has to change everything, we must look for him where and in what way to take him to the people, even if it is at a distance “.

The band also recently participated in Resistiré, a theme in which artists such as Belinda, Gloria Trevi, Ha-Ash, María José, Ximena Sariñana, Paty Cantú, among many others, joined in an initiative for charitable purposes in the face of the global pandemic, and that they organized from home; Erik spoke about the recording process and the challenge the performers faced with the song.

“It was good father, everything came out very quickly, most of us who appeared in that song said yes without asking who else was going to be, all that is generated is to donate to the hospital and the goal was achieved, we are happy because this father is helping in this way, and it was also achieved because people liked it, “he said with emotion.

“It was funny, but now technology is easier and at home we have a mini studio each and they told us that it did not have to be of super quality, and now, we recorded, it passed into the hands of Armando, it was also made by us producer and he’s a magician, he takes all the material and takes care of the mix, which I think is the most complicated, it’s crazy chamba, but it shaped everything, “he added to conclude.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.