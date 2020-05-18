Javier Thebes wants football to return “as soon as possible” and “as many days as possible”, also including Mondays. This has been made clear in ‘El Partidazo de Movistar’, where the president of the League has commented on the benefits of the permission granted by the Government so that the clubs can return to group training starting this Monday and has valued the return of soccer in Germany.

The president of the Spanish football association, in the first place, wanted to congratulate the Bundesliga “Because they have made a significant effort” in its resumption. “We have exchanged protocols, ideas… and I am very proud of the Bundesliga and its team. They are an example to follow », has pointed out. He also pointed out that it is necessary to “polish some detail”, but that in general, the return of football in Spain will be the same as seen in Germany.

Regarding the order that authorizes the teams to be able to train in groups and on equal terms in any part of the national territory, regardless of the phase in which each province is, Tebas has agreed: “It comes in handy to match workouts. It is very important that they have the same possibilities. It is not essential, but it is very important ».

The President of the League has not shown fear of new infections, noting that “it is practically impossible” that they occur in the facilities of the clubs. However, he highlighted that, with the phase change in most of the provinces, “You have to stay focused on the recommendations.” “You can have contact with more people, but if you have passed the phase it is because the number of infections has decreased,” he said.

La Liga, every day and from June 11

The League hopes to be able to return from June 11, although Thebes admits that it does not depend on them: «It will be the date determined by the health authorities«. “I would like it to be as soon as possible, but everyone wants to train more, have more opportunities. It will be when they tell us and hopefully with the dates we work. From June 11 or 12 we work with any date to start“, has added.

In regards to the possibility of football on mondaysUnlike the rest of the season, the President has made his intentions clear: “It is what I hope. We did not have to have any problems. The fundamental reason why there was not was the audience and we will no longer have it. I hope that we can offer all operators and spectators as many football days as possible ».